Ghana must avoid ‘resource nationalism’ to benefit from gold, says economist

Angola may be forced into debt restructuring in 2021
A restructuring of Angolan debt this year is becoming more likely as the country’s foreign currency reserves dwindle.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Zimbabwe's artisanal mines: 'There's no real form of law and order' - Piers Pigou
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Friday, 8 January 2021 12:19
Rising gold prices and the dwindling appeal of South Africa as a production source should be the perfect backdrop for Ghana to extend its lead as Africa’s biggest producer of the yellow metal.
Gold has risen about 30% over the last 12 months even as mining majors have sought to diversify away from South Africa, due to problems such as electricity supply, labour relations and diminishing yields from deep mines.
It looks like a perfect scenario for Ghana. Fitch Solutions expects gold production in Ghana to grow 9% in 2021, after COVID-19 held back 2020 growth to just 2%. But the threat of resource nationalism under re-elected president Nana Akufo-Addo could undermine his country’s ability to keep pole position.
READ MORE Mining in Africa and beyond: Tracking the great gold rush
Resource nationalism is not unique to Africa and is also faced by mining investors in Russia or South America. Yet Ghana’s need to raise cash from royalties as fast as possible may reduce its attractiveness to majors. Akufo-Addo’s re-election as president will mean a continuation of the agenda to monetise future royalties, posing risks to mining investment in Ghana, says Fitch.
If Ghana wishes to prosper, it should avoid the resource nationalism curse at all costs.
Ghana last year delayed a planned initial public offering (IPO) of Agyapa Royalties, the government-financed fund which holds the country’s gold mining revenue, under political pressure from the opposition. If a listing of Agyapa is accomplished, “international miners could face increasing threats of resource nationalism as the government could seek to increase gold mining royalties to maximise the return”, Fitch argues.
The article continues below
Free download
Get your free PDF: COVID-19. How Africa can navigate the pandemic
Leaders of all stripes are scrambling to contain the fallout.
Complete the form and download, for free, The Africa Report’s COVID-19 How Africa can navigate the pandemic. Get your free PDF by completing the following form
“If Ghana wishes to prosper, it should avoid the resource nationalism curse at all costs,” says Steve Hanke, professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University in the US.
The deteriorating security situation in West Africa represents risks for extractive operators across the region, says Alexandre Raymakers, senior Africa analyst at Verisk Maplecroft. Jihadist groups currently operating in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger are the main security threat to gold mining operations in Ghana, he says.
In the short run, Hanke prefers South African gold miners, due to their large volumes, with high costs meaning that the they get the greatest leverage from an increasing gold price.
READ MORE Ethiopia: Gold mining sees record growth despite Covid-19
Further out, he sees further decline for the South African industry in the absence of political reform. Most South Africa-based mining majors have dramatically decreased exposure in their home country. Regulatory certainty must be restored, he argues.
Squeezing the miners for more cash is tempting but will risk Ghana’s leadership position in African gold mining.
In early January the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) gave the green light for a loan to support Vodafone in its bid to acquire a telecoms licence, though the timetable for the award process remains unclear.
Despite the armed insurgency that has been plaguing Mozambique since 2017, Total intends to continue its major gas project there. It trusts the authorities to ensure its safety, in return for a solid financial contribution.