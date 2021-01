Doctor’s Orders

Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune returned to Germany on Sunday to undergo minor surgery for a complication in his foot following treatment for COVID-19.

This return to Germany comes less than two weeks after a first trip that had kept him away from Algeria for two months. No details were disclosed regarding the length of the Algerian president’s second medical visit to Germany.

President Tebboune, 75, returned from Berlin on 29 December following hospitalisation and convalescence, after contracting coronavirus in October in Algiers.

READ MORE Algeria: Will Tebboune’s month-long hospital stay incapacite him?

State television broadcasted images of the head of state in the VIP lounge of the military airport of Boufarik, near Algiers, where he was greeted by senior state officials before flying to Berlin.

Not an emergency

According to state television, Tebboune had to undergo this minor surgery for a complication in his foot before his return to Algeria. However, as the treatment was not considered medically urgent, it had been postponed due to certain “top-priority matters.”

READ MORE Who runs Algeria while Tebboune recovers from Covid?

The head of state returned to Algiers in order to sign the 2021 finance law before 31 December and to enact an amendment to the constitution adopted by referendum on 1 November.