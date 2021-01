free and fair

The opposition candidate Bobi Wine has said that the military have raided his home, two days before the Ugandan presidential elections that pit the former music star turned politician against the 76-year old four term president Yoweri Museveni.

“The army has this morning raided my home, arrested all my security guards and anyone they could see around my premises”, said the opposition candidate on Twitter. “No reason for the arrest was given. Such acts of impunity are all kicks of a dying horse.”

READ MORE Uganda: Museveni & Bobi Wine take their electoral fight online

Bobi Wine was forced to end an interview on Kenyan radio prematurely, saying he saw Ugandan security forces attacked his bodyguards. “We are being raided by military,” Wine said. “I have to end the interview because I can see soldiers beating my security guards.”

The government has now announced that it is banning the use of social media apps such as WhatsApp or Twitter, reports Reuters.

A letter to internet service providers from the telecoms regulator reads: “Uganda Communications Commission hereby directs you to immediately suspend any access and use, direct or otherwise, of all social media platforms and online messaging applications over your network until further notice”.