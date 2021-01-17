Uganda elections: Museveni wins, Bobi Wine the rising power in parliament

Preliminary Parliamentary results indicate that we have lost leadership of the Opposition in Parliament to @NUP_Ug.
We shall make a statement later.
— FDC (@FDCOfficial1) January 15, 2021
Kenya in race to meet Chinese loan deadline for repayment
Kenyan Treasury officials are no doubt worried about what's going to happen next Thursday. The date marks the end of a five year repayment holiday given by the China Exim Bank for the $1.4 billion loan used to build the Nairobi to Naivasha Standard Gauge Railway.