antibody hit

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, says that some coronavirus treatments may be less effective against Covid-19.

“It could be having some impact on protection for the monoclonal antibodies and perhaps even for the vaccine”, Dr Fauci told a conference on tuesday 12th.

Antibody treatments have been successful in preventing patients from suffering extreme forms of the disease.

It follows the alarm raised by UK scientists over the South African strain of Covid-19, as it may be resistant to the various vaccines that have been developed, including those of Pfizer and Moderna.

The Centre for Disease Control however has not linked the new strains in either the UK, South Africa or Brazil to any vaccine resistance.

South Africa is currently struggling with a large surge in cases, with health services under severe strain. In the last week over 130,000 cases have been discovered, and over 4,000 deaths linked to the virus.

The South African variant is thought to both deliver a higher viral load, and be much more contagious.