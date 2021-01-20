Côte d’Ivoire: How is President Ouattara preparing his future government?

2020: A great year for Nigerian Afrobeats?
The year 2020 will not be forgotten in a hurry. A leap year ushering in the Covid-19 pandemic which has claimed millions of lives globally and has left the world’s economy in tatters.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Zimbabwe's artisanal mines: 'There's no real form of law and order' - Piers Pigou
By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 20:07
President Ouattara is expected to form his next government after the legislative elections scheduled for 6 March.
On 17 January from Assinie, he made his final deliberations from amongst the pool of candidates of the Rassemblement des Houphouëtistes pour la Démocratie et la Paix (RHDP) for this election.
The President, who encouraged current ministers to throw their hats in the ring, will distance himself from those who have not been elected or re-elected for legislative seats.
Some have already decided not to run, such as Abdourahmane Cissé, the petroleum and energy minister, who is not running for the Port-Bouët constituency south of Abidjan.
In line with his commitment to reconciliation, Ouattara says will also take into account the new electoral map, which will come into effect after the legislative elections. Some moderate opposition leaders, including some from Henri Konan Bédié’s Parti Démocratique de Côte d’Ivoire or Pascal Affi N’Guessan’s Front Populaire Ivoirien, may possibly join the government.
READ MORE Côte d’Ivoire: Alassane Ouattara re-elected for a 3rd term with 94.27%
This option, currently under consideration, depends in part on the outcome of negotiations between the government and the opposition. Before Affi N’Guessan boycotted the 2020 presidential election and participated in the creation of the Conseil National de Transition, Ouattara was seriously considering bringing him into government.
The article continues below
Free download
Get your free PDF: Top 200 banks 2019
The race to transform
Complete the form and download, for free, the highlights from The Africa Report’s Exclusive Ranking of Africa’s top 200 banks from last year. Get your free PDF by completing the following form
Convinced that his party can obtain an absolute majority in parliament, the head of state also wants to bet on the younger generations. He wants to exclude all ministers who are over sixty, with the exception of the technocrats. Some who have held office since his first presidential term will probably not be reappointed.
Ouattara relies on a core trio for his ministerial search: Hamed Bakayoko, the prime minister, Adama Bictogo, the executive director of the RHDP, and Patrick Achi, the secretary general of the presidency, whose job it is to propose him with names of executives and technocrats. Informal consultations are already underway.
Finally, Ouattara is also considering appointing, after the legislative elections, new managing directors at state-owned companies.
Abiy and his Amhara supporters are in the ascendancy - but Ethiopia’s future is by no means assured. Nominally in an effort to restore law and order, the federal government led by Ethiopia’s peace prize-winning premier is engaged in a brutal conflict with the defiant erstwhile leaders of Tigray region.
Currently available online and in print, a “Congo in Conversation”-themed exhibition will be on display in Paris through 27 January. Touching on issues such as the environment, epidemics and youth activism, a dozen DRC-born photojournalists show their version of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The president of Mauritania’s human rights commission, Ahmed Salem Bouhoubeyni, talks about the organisation’s efforts to root out slavery in the country. Despite being illegal since 1981, slavery continues to be a persistent problem in Mauritania and the country is regularly criticised on this front by international organisations and NGOs.