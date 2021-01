Slow & Steady

Mali's CNSP, the committee that overthrew former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta in August 2020, has been dissolved by a presidential decree.

The Comité National pour le Salut du Peuple [National Committee for the Salvation of the People] (CNSP), which overthrew Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, was dissolved by presidential decree on 18 January. However, this has not yet been announced in the country’s Official Journal.

This decision was eagerly awaited. According to the constitution of the transitional government, once the bodies responsible for managing the transition had been established, the CNSP would be dissolved.

However, the CNSP remained in place, and on 25 September Bah N’Daw and Assimi Goïta were sworn in as President and Vice-President of the transition respectively. A few days later, the former diplomat, Moctar Ouane, was appointed prime minister. Finally, the National Transitional Council (CNT) – the body entrusted with legislative power – was set up at the beginning of December.

While the dissolution of the CNSP was inevitable, the apparent procrastination of the new Bamako authorities on the subject has given the opponents of the regime that overthrew Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta (IBK) on 18 August 2020 a lot to think about.

It has also fuelled a lot of questions from the international community. On 23 January, at an ECOWAS summit, the heads of state had expressed their concerns that the organisation would not be dissolved.

President N’Daw has since informed his West African counterparts of “the adoption of a decree of dissolution of the CNSP which will be made public shortly, and the submission in the coming days of the transitional road map to be adopted by the CNT,” according to the conference’s final statement.

Key positions

In mid-August, military members of the CNSP arrested IBK after several months of political instability. This military coup put an end to the demonstrations led by leaders of the Mouvement du 5 juin, which brings together different members of Malian society.

The world had then discovered the members of the new masters of Bamako, including several young colonels from different branches of the defence and security forces.

They now occupy key positions in the management of the transition and the army.