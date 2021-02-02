After DRC merger, will Kenya’s Equity Group lead the stock market in 2021?

South Africa’s Clicks switches sound off at retailer Musica as Covid speeds up ‘inevitable demise’
It is the end of an era for retail group Clicks after the company announced the impending closure of its entertainment brand, Musica.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 2 February 2021 17:30
Equity Group Holdings' (EGH) financial strength and diversification make it a solid bet to outperform the Kenyan stock market in 2021, with any snags over Banque Commerciale du Congo (BCDC) in the Democratic Republic of Congo likely to be only temporary.
The merger between Equity Bank Congo and BCDC has run into complications after the DRC’s central bank wrote in a letter that some decisions taken by EGH “do not comply with the legal and regulatory provisions”.
Issues cited by the central bank include EGH’s plans to “integrate the BCDC’s operations and data into the Equity Group platform”, “set up an initial management committee” and appoint two managing directors.
Analysts argue that the logic of the merger is intact. “There is no fundamental problem” with the integration of BCDC, says Olivier Lumenganeso, a Congolese banker and economist now based in the Netherlands. “The acquisition of BCDC is a fact. It’s a question of form only.”
The bank, which also operates in Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan and Rwanda, is diversified enough to be able to withstand some uncertainty in one country. “Of all the tier-one banks, Equity is the most diversified in terms of revenue sources,” says Reginald Kadzutu, CEO at Amana Capital in Nairobi. “Their acquisitions in the region have been strategic and have added an impetus to their return on assets.”
Research from EFG Hermes in January argues that a 2021 Kenyan stock market recovery will be led by banks, with Equity Bank – rated as ‘buy’ – the pick of the bunch. EFG Hermes forecasts that the bank will see earnings per share at a growth of 124% this year, as risk charges are normalised and net interest margins rebound.
Ruto Kellie, a financial analyst at Maitri Capital in Nairobi, agrees. She points to a low level of non-performing loans. At 10% in the third quarter of 2020, this was below the industry average of 13.6%.
The bank’s international diversification strategy allows it to mitigate the risks of Kenya’s general election in 2022, says Kellie. Maitri Capital expects continued digitisation of processes by Kenya’s traditional banks, making operations more efficient and cost effective.
But banks need to focus on keeping the percentage of non-performing loans down to ensure they remain financially stable, adds Kellie.
The bank is likely to outperform the Kenyan stock market this year.
While the entrepreneurial dynamism of Kenya and South Africa currently dominates the connected insurance sector, Central and West Africa are not far behind. Coming from Senegal, Cameroon, Benin and Ghana, these “disruptors” have taken over one of the oldest professions in finance to offer connected and accessible services.
Tony Elumelu's big bet on an oil block assumes that there will be a long enough window to monetise the asset, known as OML17. Given the dominance fossil fuels still retain for much of the emerging world it may well pay off, but operational issues linked to the block still remain.