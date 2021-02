Talking Africa podcast

President Joe Biden has made much of the return of the United States into the concert of nations; rejoining the World Health Organisation, rejoining the Paris Climate accord, and withdrawing the threat to exit the World Trade Organisation.

Biden has also rescinded the ‘Visa ban’ that has caused so much suffering for African students and their families.

But on the big picture questions: the relationship with China, the investment in African security challenges, the way in which the US uses its economic weight to extract political concessions from African regimes, will there be any change?

READ MORE What can Africa expect from the Biden administration?

In partnership with Invest Africa, we talk to four experts:

Amaka Anku, Practice Head, Africa, Eurasia Group

Judd Devermont, Director, Africa Program, CSIS

W. Gyude Moore, Senior Policy Fellow, Center for Global Development

Aubrey Hruby, Senior Fellow, Atlantic Council

You can find out more about future Invest Africa events here:

——–

Talking Africa on Spreaker

Talking Africa on Soundcloud

Talking Africa on YouTube

Talking Africa on Apple podcast

Talking Africa on Stitcher

Talking Africa on Spotify

And our RSS feed