Nigeria: Nollywood set to hit the market as Iroko targets London’s alternative bourse

African debt: What to watch in 2021
African debt levels have been on the rise for the past few years and the Covid-19 pandemic slowed down the growth that is needed to keep the biggest borrowers solvent.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 9 February 2021 18:14
West African film-streaming service IrokoTV will seek to list on London’s Alternative Investment Market within the next 12 months, CEO Jason Njoku tells The Africa Report.
The sale would aim to raise between $20m and $30m, and would value the whole business at between $80m and $100m, Njoku says from his base in Accra. Discussions with brokers will start in the coming weeks, says Njoku, who holds a stake of 18% in the debt-free company.
Iroko has the world’s largest online catalogue of Nollywood films. Njoku has redefined the company’s strategy to target diasporic markets in Europe and North America, rather than growth in its main West Africa markets of Nigeria, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.
He points to the weakness of the region’s currencies and reduced levels of disposable income as a result of Covid-19 as factors that prompted the shift.
When Iroko started in Africa in 2015, an annual subscription fee of N3,000 was worth $18, he says. That has since declined to $7.5 at the official naira exchange rate and $6.4 on the parallel market. Iroko responded to the economic crisis in December by raising prices by 3.5 times in Nigeria and Ghana.
It means the company is targeting a smaller, more affluent market. Njoku says Iroko can afford to lose 70% of customers in Nigeria and Ghana at the new price.
It’s a major turnaround for Njoku, who in May 2020 wrote that Iroko’s strategy “seemed pretty simple and logical. The belief went that our exit value was directly proportional to our ability to demonstrate to potential investors or acquirers the size, scale and fantastic unit economics of the African entertainment opportunity.”
Successive naira devaluations and the risk of more to come have prompted the shift. The IMF this week said the naira is 18% overvalued and that further devaluation is needed – advice rejected by the Nigerian government.
A weaker currency, Njoku says, pushes costs up while reducing revenue. The best solution, he says, would be to “set the naira free”. That would lead to a weaker currency in the short term, but the lack of forward visibility on the naira is even more critical than its level, he says.
Iroko’s strategic shift gives it a much better chance of achieving a stock market listing.
