Mali: Prime Minister Moctar Ouane promises a revision of the Constitution

so far, so good

Almost six months to the day after the 18 August coup that overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, the government’s roadmap has been eagerly awaited. In front of the red velvet armchairs of the International Conference Centre of Bamako (CICB), the head of the transitional government outlined his policy agenda to the members of the CNT.

Strengthening institutions

A six-pronged action plan that will run until March 2022 – the date on which the next elections are due to be held – and which is based on the need for “political and institutional reforms necessary to consolidate democracy, i.e. to strengthen the stability of democratic and republican institutions.”

While much has been said about the need to strengthen security throughout the national territory and reinforce national cohesion at a time when Mali is facing an unprecedented security crisis and inter-community violence, the prime minister has made good governance one of the key issues of his agenda.

The fight against corruption

“The fight against impunity and corruption is in line with the concerns raised by the Malian people […], it raises fundamental questions about improving governance and the establishment of strong and credible institutions,” he said in response to accusations of corruption and mismanagement raised by the opposition and civil society.

Constitutional reform

Promising a “rationalisation of state spending” and more diligent management of public funds, Ouane above all stressed the need for an overhaul of Mali’s Constitution and proposed that the country adopt a new one “by referendum.”

Malians have been calling for a revision to their 1992 Constitution for a long time. Constitutional revision projects were initiated with a view to referendum in 2011, 2017 and again in 2019 before being abandoned in the face of political and social upheavals.