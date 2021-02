Circular Economy

The idea of using sugar-cane husks as a source of biomass fuel came to Ian Otula in 2013 as he was working on a science project at school.

Now aged 25, Otula is CEO of Vuma Biofuels and is in discussions with the UN Refugee Agency the UNHCR to extend the use of sugar-cane biomass energy to refugees in Kenya.

There are about 500,000 refugee households in Kenya, mainly from Somalia and South Sudan, making the country Africa’s second-largest refugee host. A solution is needed quickly, as refugees are mostly using smuggled wood and charcoal for heating, says Otula.

Discussions with the UNHCR are still in their early stages. Otula says he hopes that adoption of the product for refugees can be the springboard for the company to target the household market, which he aims to do in three to four years.

In September 2019, the company, co-founded by Otula and chairman Aaron Pattillo, opened a production facility and headquarters in Migori County in western Kenya, near Sony Sugar Company, the country’s third-largest sugar miller.

In March, the company will start supplying power to industrial tea producers through an agreement with the Kenya Tea Development Agency.

Industrial users were easier to target to start with, as they have a higher level of energy education and thus better understanding of the process, says Otula.

The stakes for households are high. Vuma’s machinery and production processes can be easily tweaked to supply households, he explains.

The Clean Cooking Alliance (CCA) says that 80% of Kenyan households rely mainly on solid fuels to cook, with 8.1m households using wood and 1.3m charcoal. They are dirty and dangerous: the CCA says that fuel smoke contributes to more than 20,000 deaths in Kenya each year.

Supplying refugees would require new funding, and Vuma is currently working out the investment cost. He plans to include the project in the company’s next fundraising round, planned to start in the third quarter and which will be worth at least $5m.

Deforestation

According to the UN, biomass accounts for 68% of Kenya’s energy mix, with the main sources being charcoal, wood fuel and agricultural waste.

Kenya banned charcoal production in 2018, yet the UN says nearly half a million people work in the charcoal sector, which generates $427m annually but is not part of the formal economy.

The tea industry, the UN says, uses about 1m tonnes of firewood each year.

That has contributed to Kenya losing an estimated 9% of its forests between 2000 and 2018.

Vuma makes biomass briquettes from sugar cane, which can generate the same amount of heating using less material than firewood, while generating very little smoke.

Since the 1970s, sugar-cane husks have been accumulating in Kenya after being dumped. The mountains of husks continue to grow, with an average factory producing 100tn of husks per day. The UN says that Kenya’s sugar mills generate around 2.4m tons of bagasse – husks and other fibrous material – annually that remains unused.

Otula calculates that even if sugar-cane production ended tomorrow, it would take 20 to 25 years for there to be a shortage of husks. Vuma Biofuels has agreements with two sugar-cane factories to take away as many husks as they can use.

Bottom line

Sugar-cane biomass will be part of the solution to meeting Kenya’s growing energy needs in a sustainable way.