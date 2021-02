Not your parents’ international system

It has been tempting to count the international order out. With nationalism the de facto route to political power for so many of the world’s powerhouse economies, many view multilateral organisations with suspicion.

The World Trade Organisation? The tip of the spear in the conspiracy to steal US jobs. The World Health Organisation? A pawn in a sinister game by a former Microsoft executive to track the general public via microchips injected under the pretext of a ‘vaccine’. Why not just track people using mobile phones like everyone else?

The WHO quickly became a punching bag in the US-China breakdown. And US President Trump tried to put sticks into the wheels of the WTO, blocking the election of Nigeria’s talented former finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as director-general. Trump also tried to block the re-­election of Akinwumi Adesina as head of the African Development Bank.

Trump legitimated the more wild-eyed theories about multilateral instit­utions – run by ‘globalists’ in the lingo of Trumpworld. In the ‘America First’ vision of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, the ‘globalists’ are a sinister cabal stealing national sovereignty. Bannon is now charged with multiple counts of conspiracy and fraud.

The European Union has been a famous bogeyman for the British Eurosceptics, who have a wonderfully out-of-touch relationship with history.

Historian Michael Howard, on hearing a Conservative member of parliament vaunt the ability of the UK to be able to stand alone and be the saviour of Europe, wrote to the letters page of The Daily Telegraph, saying ‘The last time Britain fought a war on its own was the American war of Independence. We lost.’

And if the UK won the Second World War it was a part of the coalition that shaped the current international architecture – Bretton Woods, the UN Security Council and related agencies. Now, it will be sitting on the outside as the next great liberal alliance is constructed.

The restoration of liberal ideas

It took a global pandemic and subsequent shutdown to restore liberal ideas to the ascendency. If it wasn’t for the virus, two critical events may not have happened.

The first is Joe Biden’s November presidential election win in the US. Biden’s first cabinet picks, and his entire political career, push him towards institution-building. There are plenty of relationships to rebuild: those affected by visa bans and restrictions would be a great start. Especially with direct flights between the US and Nigeria finally due to resume in 2021.

The second is the decision by Angela Merkel to allow common debt-raising by the EU. This seemingly arcane decision is actually a fundamental act of union – debt union – between the 27 members of that great experiment in multilateralism. The union will now pool debt obligations worth $750bn to fund the post-Covid recovery. The pandemic response has expanded the role of governments across the globe, perhaps making it easier for them to talk to each other.

For some this is Europe’s ‘Hamilton moment’, referring to the drive by Alexander Hamilton to get 13 states to mutualise their debts in 1790, a key pivot in the creation of the US. Anyone who has spent any time in Brussels with Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte doubts that we will see a United States of Europe soon, but the direction of travel is important.

Important, too, is the hand held out across the Atlantic Ocean between Brussels and the incoming White House administration. The EU has called on the US to seize this ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity to strike a partnership to work on the biggest challenges facing the planet. To climate change, taxing multinationals and global security threats should be added the governance of space – China having successfully landed a probe on the moon. After the years of drift, could this signal a genuine attempt to put together a new world order?

The US-EU rapprochement will ring alarm gongs with the power-brokers in Beijing, especially as the Brussels document talked about joining forces with the US to meet the ‘strategic challenge’ posed by China. Biden also said in November he won’t immed­iately remove tariffs placed on China by Trump. Those who thought the Biden-Brussels love-in would dispel fears of, for example, a ‘splinternet’, may be in for a surprise.

Africa’s choice

For Africa, the choice is already made, and it will be Beijing; while the United Kingdom might be able to afford to rip out phone networks and start over without Huawei, try proposing that to a country where the choice is between phone calls and hospitals or roads.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa calls the US “clearly jealous” over the advances Chinese phone companies have made on the continent.

It matters, too, for those who think that an IMF where China has a real seat at the table with appropriate voting rights is a good thing. How much easier to conduct debt negotiations with African countries when Chinese lenders are part of a broader architecture? Would we see the dramatic default of Zambia if that was the case? The rise of China and India highlight the weaknesses of the old world order, so what will it take to get a new round of reform at the global centres of institutional power?

Thus far, the ‘alternative World Bank’ set up by India, China and other BRICS countries has been quietly expanding, with new membership set to open for the $50bn-strong institution. And for those still fighting the ‘new Cold War’ – with China in the role of the Soviets – eyes should be opened to the alternative power blocs emerging all around the world; from the Japan-India alliances in the Indian Ocean to the Gulf duo of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The bottom line

The defenders of multilateralism should perhaps reflect on how we arrived at this national populist moment in the first place. As James Mwangi, CEO of Kenya’s Equity Bank, reflects, while the hyper­globalisation of the 1990s – embodied by the 1995 creation of the WTO “helped the world enjoy economies of scale, it concentrated power too much”.

As Africa charges into its own mini-WTO, the African Continental Free Trade Area, the same issues of multilateralism versus nationalism are rearing their heads. The deal launched in January 2021 after being delayed by the coronavirus. And policymakers are wondering if they can get everyone on the same page.

Will Nigeria follow through on its reluctant signing up? The government has already given its big cement magnates – Aliko Dangote and Abdul Samad Rabiu – a special licence to get through the big protectionist wall that President Muhammadu Buhari threw up around the economy. In this case, too, the direction of travel is important, and there are no guarantees that it will be a bump-free continental ride.

This article is available as part of the print edition of The Africa Report magazine: ‘Africa in 2021 – Who will be the winners and losers of the post-Covid era?’