Airlines: Ethiopian and Airlink may be Africa’s post-pandemic winners

France’s Coface favours Egypt to lead Africa’s economic recovery
Egypt is “the most promising” candidate to lead post-Covid economic recovery in Africa, Hassen Bennour, Coface CEO for the Middle East and Southern Africa, tells The Africa Report.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Biden says 'America is Back'. But what does that mean for Africa?
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 2 March 2021 15:34
Ethiopian Airlines and South Africa’s Airlink are well positioned to emerge as African industry winners from the Covid-19 pandemic, analysts say.
The outlook for South African Airways (SAA) and Air Mauritius, meanwhile, is bleak.
No African airline will emerge from the pandemic unscathed, says Indigo Ellis, associate director at Africa Matters in London. Passenger numbers are less than half their pre-2020 levels, and industry losses to January 2021 are estimated at more than $10.5bn. This, Ellis notes, is despite a return to relative normalcy in some domestic markets over the past three months.
The article continues below
Free download
Get your free PDF: Top 200 banks 2019
The race to transform
Complete the form and download, for free, the highlights from The Africa Report’s Exclusive Ranking of Africa’s top 200 banks from last year. Get your free PDF by completing the following form
Travel restrictions to the UK and the US for most arrivals from Southern Africa mean the picture is “bleak” for many carriers, with limited prospects for government bailouts, says Ellis.
Neither SAA nor Air Mauritius have enough cash to stay afloat. Ellis explains: “Governments are simply not able to offer the kind of liquidity that the aviation sector requires.” It is unlikely that some of the smaller pan-continental carriers like Kenya Airways or RwandAir will resume the volume of flights to Europe they had before, she adds.
Airlines with diverse revenue streams are in a stronger position:
One point in favour of African airlines is the distances to be covered and the lack of usable infrastructure for alternatives such as train and car, says Andrea Baroni, an aviation consultant in Switzerland. People needing to travel long distances within Africa have to go by air or water. “This fact will probably save many of the small airlines from extinction”, says Baroni.
Baroni expects flag carriers to survive, especially in Francophone African countries that still have good relationships with Paris. Letting airlines fail would open another door to increased Chinese influence, argues Baroni.
Availability of spare parts will be critical to resuming a reliable service, explains Baroni.
The political dangers of letting airlines go to the wall have been demonstrated in Namibia, where protesters in February took to the streets after the liquidation of state-owned Air Namibia. The airline received an estimated N$11bn ($740m) in bailouts over two decades.
The loss of direct air routes to destinations in Africa and Europe will probably be taken up by other operators, including Airlink and Lufthansa, according to analysts at NKC African Economics.
Ellis argues that the most far-reaching impact of Covid-19 on the industry has yet to become apparent. “A shift in mindset away from airlines as public utilities will be required,” she says. “Governments must be willing to liberalise their traditionally protectionist aviation markets and lower the barriers to entry for private and foreign ownership.”
Given the likely resistance to such a shift, it is far from clear if African governments are ready to make the leap, says Ellis. Langeslag agrees that consolidation on a regional or continental level is not likely soon as the political challenges are “simply too large. Many African governments show protectionist tendencies and continue to support market-distorting national carriers.”
Analysts argue that now is the ideal moment for African governments to make a virtue out of necessity and liberalise their aviation markets.