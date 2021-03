Back of the Queue

African Import-Export Bank (Afreximbank) chief economist Hippolyte Fofack supports a proposal from India and South Africa to waive patents on Covid-19 vaccines to make it easier to produce them in developing countries.

“The gap between developed and developing countries is determining access to vaccines,” Fofack tells The Africa Report. “If it’s left to the market, Africa will be at the back of the queue. That is what we are witnessing now.”

The proposal put to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) seeks exemption for member countries from the enforcement of patents under the agreements on trade-related intellectual property rights (TRIPs). The idea has broad support among low- and middle-income countries, but rich states are able to block adoption at the WTO: the US, the UK, the European Union and Canada.

The proposal would allow for the decentralisation of production and reduce the cost of logistics as well as the amount of refrigeration needed, says Fofack. He notes that Pakistan has put aside its historical differences with India to support the idea. A V-shaped global economic recovery is possible thanks to vaccines, he argues – but equalising access to the vaccines is essential.

Countries that oppose the idea say that patent protection is key to the system of innovation that made rapid vaccine development possible. Proponents point to the unprecedented nature of the global pandemic. Scientists have pointed to the danger that rich country vaccination campaigns are likely to be compromised if variants are give free reign to develop in poorer, unvaccinated regions.

Vaccine nationalism is not new and has proved to be a damaging response to global threats.

Muhammad Zaheer Abbas of the Queensland University of Technology in Australia points to the swine flu pandemic that began in 2009.

Rich countries signed pre-production agreements with potential vaccine manufacturers to buy up the doses that could be produced.

The result was that poorer countries had to wait for vaccine donations and received too little, too late.

. Abbas argues that a fit and healthy 20-year-old American in a town with low Covid-19 infection rates should not have a higher priority for vaccination than doctors or the elderly and unwell in an African country.

Fofack says that “no one will be immune unless we all work together to ensure equal treatment”.

Debt sustainability

Finance, supply and distribution of vaccines are the three immunisation challenges for the continent, says Fofack. He puts the total cost of vaccination in Africa at $9bn, with about $3.3bn of that for delivery.

Afreximbank was set up by African governments in 1993 to promote African trade. The Afreximbank board has approved $2bn in financing towards the cost, and some middle-income African countries such as Egypt and Morocco are likely to be able to self-finance, he says.

Yet fiscal revenue in Africa has been hurt by the pandemic at the same moment that social expenditure has gone through the roof, Fofack says. Combined with Africa’s reliance on commodity exports, that has produced a “toxic mix”.

The African Continental Free-Trade Area (AfCFTA), which came into effect on 1 January, is “critical” to improving debt sustainability, says Fofack. Most of the continent’s debt is caused by trade deficits and the commodity cycle, he argues.

Fofack is hopeful that the pandemic will give impetus to the development of African manufacturing and so reduce reliance on commodities.

In the first quarter of 2020, many African countries were unable to afford protective equipment that was bought up by the West, says Fofack.

This has led to local low-cost manufacturing, which “seems to be working”.

The reordering of African supply chains has been accelerated, and the pandemic has “opened our eyes to what’s ahead,” he says. “What has started in terms of manufacturing should be accelerated.”

“We are already applying what the AfCFTA should be doing.” The existence of the free-trade area “increases our chances making the vaccine cost-effective”.

Bottom Line

Many lives will be lost because Africa is at the back of the vaccine queue. That will not change unless access is equalised.