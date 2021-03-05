Nigeria: The Kuti legacy is Made

baton delivery

It is Femi Kuti’s eleventh LP album, a seemingly uneventful addition to his discography – until one factors in his age, 58. This was the age his own father, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, died. Femi making an album with his own son, Made Kuti, brings things full circle.

Femi cut his teeth playing the saxophone in his father’s final band Egypt 80 and hurriedly stepped into his father’s shoes at an international concert when Fela was jailed for trafficking foreign currency — incidentally by the Muhammadu Buhari-led military regime.

Fela served about 18 months out of his five-year jail term. And on his return home, his relationship with his first son was fraught with difficulties on account of creative differences.

After Fela’s untimely death in 1997, Egypt 80 worked with his younger son, Seun, who was 14 at the time. Femi was then already knee-deep in his career as leader of his Positive Force band. Fela’s big shoes looked ill-fitting for the Afrobeat heir, whose creative journey obsessively dreamt up new possibilities for the genre, even in the full glare of his father.

In so doing, Femi proved his legitimacy for the Afrobeat throne and surpassed his rivals, adoptive Afrobeat sons like the masked Lagbaja and Dede Mabiaku. He stuck to his horn and devised funky Afrobeat reminiscent of Fela’s Africa 70 era but with more repetitive motifs, often a quicker tempo and with off-kilter lyrical monologues about pan-African ideals.

The resulting Afrobeat subgenre has travelled well. Femi earned four Grammy nominations and nurtured a substantial fan base, including France’s President Emmanuel Macron. Femi has outshined his contemporaries and earned his stripes by being at the forefront of innovation, all on his own terms.

This is the looming legacy that he pays forward in this collaborative endeavour – an album with his son, Made Anikulapo-Kuti, the 25-year-old multi-instrumentalist and member of his Positive Force band.

‘Stop The Hate’, the title track on Femi’s Legacy+ album, carries a funky optimism, which is easily his signature. And when he lends his velvety vocals to sermonise, it is reminiscent of his previous album, One People One World. The older Kuti spins out of the cyclical lament of righteous anger, in the direction of advocacy. Every so often, he returns to the incendiary protest of his father.

Less and less concerned with political chicanery, he explores the morals – or the lack thereof – of politically active citizens. A case in point is ‘You Can’t Fight Corruption With Corruption’ depicting the internal conflict – read naïveté – of an inherently flawed crusader. Even when he exteriorises grim themes, like in ‘Stop The Hate’, there is a joyous flair and feet-itching grooves consistent with Fela’s Afrobeat vision.

Made Kuti’s eight-track For(e)ward carries its own inventive title, a play on Made’s crucial position in and direction for Afrobeat. Like his grandfather and uncle, Made is a graduate of Trinity College of Music. You can see his musical aptitude if you frequent Afrika Shrine in Lagos. Made segues between roles as Positive Force’s bassist to saxophonist to occasionally trumpeter. Little wonder, as he plays every musical instrument heard on his album.

‘Free Your Mind’, the album’s official single, starts off as bare percussion. And with every iteration, it is layered with melodic guitar riffs, bracketing horns and psychedelic piano chops. A masterclass in creating motifs, it is a hypnotic multilayered piece of music. It brings a new trance-like ambience to the Afrobeat corpus, while maintaining that fidelity to dance.

Perhaps it is too early to unpack Made’s vision for Afrobeat. With the music, his method has been to slow down the pace his father gained and deepen the musical layers with repetitive elaborations.

His lyrics do not shy away from the earlier concerns of Afrobeat, but his bent is different. He writes his songs like his music, with repetitions and layers. And his soothing voice completes the trance as an overarching afterthought.

On ‘Blood’ he takes his father’s politically charged comments from the Afrika Shrine – which is reminiscent of Fela’s “yabbis nights” – as lyrical accompaniment to his music. On ‘Different Streets’, Lagos earns a reflective ode where Made runs an undercurrent of commentary about his grandfather’s prescience.

He reflects on the famous Ojuelegba crossroads, the same one that Fela sang about on his songs, ‘Confusion’ and ‘Confusion Break Bone’, at least one decade apart. That same Ojuelegba birthed Wizkid’s Afrobeats modern classic. It is a crucial and telling moment for those sceptical about Fela to understand why Afrobeat remains relevant two decades after his death.