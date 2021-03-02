France’s Coface favours Egypt to lead Africa’s economic recovery

Power Play

Egypt is “the most promising” candidate to lead post-Covid economic recovery in Africa, Hassen Bennour, Coface CEO for the Middle East and Southern Africa, tells The Africa Report.

The country benefits from political stability and proximity to Europe, and has carried out the right energy reforms, says Bennour from Dubai. He has also previously been in charge of North Africa for Coface, a French credit insurer.

Five or six years ago, Egyptian businesses were suffering from load shedding, but outages are now a thing of the past due to investments to improve capacity, says Bennour.

Blackouts during the summer of 2014 lasted for up to six hours per day. A rapid series of reforms cut energy subsidies, and Egypt quickly developed the Zohr gas field in the Mediterranean, which was discovered in 2015. The country now has an oversupply of electricity and aims to source 20% of its electricity from renewables by 2022 and 55% by 2050.

The country has also contained the danger posed by the Muslim Brotherhood, increased exports and enjoys a strong currency, argues Bennour. “From an investor perspective, Egypt is stable and well-supported by external stakeholders,” he says.

Not everyone agrees, with some questioning the long-term willingness of the population to accept the military dictatorship of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. “Investor perceptions are of arbitrary action by an unaccountable police state,” according to Francois Conradie at NKC Research in Cape Town.

Conradie points to the arrest in February of Seif Al-Din Thabet, CEO of Juhayna Food Industries, the biggest dairy and juice manufacturer in Egypt, for alleged financing of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.

The arrest sent shares of Juhayna tumbling on the Egyptian stock exchange.

“The dominance of the military, which constrains the private sector, is one of our main concerns over Egypt’s economy in the long run,” says Conradie.

African debt fragility

The main Coface presence in Africa is in Egypt, Morocco and South Africa, as well as Senegal and the Côte d’Ivoire. The company has total exposure of around $10bn to Africa out of $500b globally. Its credit insurer role gives it unique insights in corporate and economic strengths and weaknesses, Bennour says.

The likelihood of continued cheap money from the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will support continued market access for African sovereign borrowers as investors search for yield, says Bennour.

These countries include Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Morocco, Rwanda, South Africa, Senegal and Togo, he predicts.

He also identifies “second tier” African countries which will benefit from cheap developed world money: Gabon, Ghana, Kenya and Namibia.

Still, Africa will be the last place to deploy the COVID-19 vaccine, and the continent will face lasting economic stress, says Bennour.

He sees a danger of further debt restructuring following the Zambian default of November 2020. Chad and Ethiopia have shown interest in debt restructuring while Angola faces a “challenging situation.”

and have shown interest in debt restructuring while Angola faces a “challenging situation.” Countries with low growth and high export dependence such as Mozambique and Sudan are also on the radar, he says. For them, “COVID has worsened a fragile situation.”

Bennour says that of transparency over debts to Chinese lenders, which was a major issue in the Zambian default, “won’t dissipate easily or quickly.” It’s “not clear” how Chinese private-sector lenders will participate in any future debt restructurings, he says.

Recovery in Nigeria will be constrained by structural issues which limit the country’s ability to invest, says Bennour. The country has too much debt, and others such as Cameroon and Gabon have done more to leverage the potential of their oil, he says. Nigerian reluctance to embrace the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is a further constraint.

Decisions on rules of origin have still to be thrashed out, says Bennour. “Non-tariff barriers will persist for some time.”

A quick win for free trade which would evade the problems imposed by lack of infrastructure would be to implement freedom of trade, especially in digital services, he says.

Bottom Line

Favouring Egypt as an investment destination requires an ability to close your eyes to human rights abuses and military control of the economy.