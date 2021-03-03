Africa is suffering the most from the climate crisis

no time like the present

In many ways, the global panic over Covid-19 in 2020 is a dress rehearsal for the moment when the majority of the world’s people collide with the destructive force of the climate crisis.

The über-storms and the arid croplands will spread like a malevolent ink stain across the world’s top food-producing countries, all set against a backdrop of the breakdown of water and supplies.

None of this is news to farmers across Africa, Asia and the Americas, who are paying the price for rich-­country insouciance. The resource wars of the Sahel, the Horn of Africa and over the Democratic Republic of Congo’s cornucopia of mineral riches are escalating, further threatening stability and social development.

Last year, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reinforced the urgency of the crisis after it found that African countries were spending between 2% and 9% of their GDP on climate adaption and mitigation. Extreme heat, drought and changes in rainfall will continue over the next few decades as the planet warms.

The WMO’s worst-case scenario forecasts a warming of 4°C by the end of the century, cutting Africa’s average GDP by between 7% and 12%: crop yields would decline by 13% in West and Central Africa and by 8% in East and Southern Africa.

A more moderate warming would cut average growth in Africa by between 3% and 8%. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization says the number of undernourished people in drought-prone countries has increased by 45% since 2012.

For many reasons, 2021 will start the final battle for the climate. As governments at the dawning of the pandemic came under irresistible pressure to lock down their economies, leaders of the biggest economies have to face the threat of environmental destruction in the same spirit.

The biggest players are laying down the stakes. This makes the Conference of the Parties (COP26), due to be held in Glasgow in November 2021, the climate equivalent of the Paris Peace Conference of 1919, which was also held in the shadow of a global pandemic. It is time to remake the international system.

Almost all 193 UN member states will send a high-level delegation to Glasgow to negotiate two main issues: a binding accord to stall global heating, and to boost funds for developing economies adjusting to the despoliation.

China has set out its stall. President Xi Jinping’s unilateral commitment to carbon neutrality by 2060 is more than tactics or a negotiating ploy. A coal-fired ‘One Belt, One Road’ plan is no longer viable.

Beijing calculates that it has to act if its economy and its strategic power are to continue expanding. Floods around the Yangtze River are as much a challenge to Beijing’s political strategy as pro-democracy activists on the streets of Hong Kong, according to political economist Adam Tooze.

China’s carbon emissions

Two decades before China was due to overtake the United States’ GDP, its carbon emissions spiralled above its economic rival. Today, China’s coal, steel, aluminium and cement works are unmatched in global reach – and in carbon emissions. In 2018, China’s total emissions were 9.2 gigatonnes – compared with the US and Europe generating 8.1 gigatonnes.

That gap is growing for reasons beyond China’s role as workshop of the world. As Beijing tilts towards domestic production, the cost of its headlong race for growth, coupled with the world’s biggest hinterland to coastal migration, is rising. That is the risk assessment behind Xi’s decarbonisation plan.

China, the US and Europe produce 17.3 gigatonnes of emissions between them but the other 17.3 gigatonnes are produced by India, the rest of Asia, South America and Africa. The ethics of this equation are troubling.

Europe and the US have achieved prosperity at the cost of the world’s climate. China, by dint of its economic power and population, will be the global leader on climate policy this century. Beijing regards the ticking clock on climate disaster as a threat to its geopolitical ambitions.

It also has a unique negotiating stance. Although by some measures, it is already the world’s biggest economy, China avows solidarity – albeit sometimes strained – with the developing countries. That is a grand opportunity for African states in the climate policy bargaining in Glasgow.

If China can commit to decarbon­isation by 2060, why can’t the still-prosperous West target 2040 as its year of change? That would then carve out some space for developing regions to plan their own transition.

A straw in the wind is the collapse of a $2bn coal-fired power station project in Lamu, Kenya, after China’s ICBC bank, the African Development Bank (AfDB) and South Africa’s Standard Bank pulled out. The AfDB and Standard Bank named climate damage as the reason.

Carbon emissions from the continent

Nigeria’s former finance minister and the new director-general of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, argues that Africa should play a leading role by building new green economies with low-carbon technologies. She points to Morocco’s Noor solar complex as an example.

South Africa’s carbon tax, introduced last year, should cut emissions by a third by 2035. With its abundance of solar, wind and geothermal energy, Africa has a comparative advantage in renewable energy, argues Okonjo-Iweala.

Sustainable agriculture and forestry in Africa can reinforce the global battle against climate, but also add over $300bn to the regional GDP.

If the West and China can agree on their respective decarbonisation plans, they should also help accelerate the green revolution in Africa, through innovative technology and targeted finance.

US President Joe Biden’s ascent to power, elected on a platform of a $2trn green-energy plan, is a positive start. His choice of John Kerry as the US’s climate tzar will inject seriousness into the run-up to the COP26 negotiations.

With China, Europe and the US taking ambitious positions, what are the best tactics and negotiating stance for Africa? Currently chaired by Gabon’s Tanguy Gahouma-Bekale, the Africa group of climate negotiators has to press far harder, given the economic stress of the pandemic. A main focus should be on the $10bn Green Climate Fund, which needs a massive boost and more access for African projects.

Bottom line

The continent’s apex institutions – the African Union and the AfDB – should lead a global campaign on behalf of the world’s youngest continent, which is suffering most from climate catastrophe having contributed least to it. It will be the struggle of a lifetime. The vested interests of big oil and coal – state-owned energy companies that prop up national economies across the globe – will haunt the bargaining in November.

To counter them will require mass mobilisation, international shareholder activism and media campaigns. It will be buttressed by Africa’s strongest diplomats but led by the youth, who face a meltdown of their futures if the Glasgow summiteers fail to agree a radical global decarbonisation accord.

This article is available as part of the print edition of The Africa Report magazine: ‘Africa in 2021 – Who will be the winners and losers of the post-Covid era?’