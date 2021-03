poll call

Ghana Supreme Court is delivering its verdict over the 2020 election results, challenged by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The petition had been brought by the NDC’s candidate, former president John Mahama, who called the December 2020 poll “fraudulent”.

The electoral commission – party to the suit – said that President Nana Akufo-Addo won 51.59% of the vote and Mahama took 47.36%.

Mahama had been hoping the legal action would trigger a re-run against Akufo-Addo.

The Supreme Court, however, has thrown out the petition. “The Petitioner based his case on erroneous figures quoted earlier by the Electoral Commission chairperson, which was later corrected by Electoral Commission,” said chief justice Anim Yeboah.

