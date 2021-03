social movement

The date 20 October 2020 is unlikely to be forgotten anytime soon by Nigerians across the world.

It was the culmination of a round of peaceful protests against police brutality, mostly attended by young people.

On 20 October, the police and military shot and killed unarmed protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate and Alausa in Lagos. Four months, endless judiciary panels, empty promises and heavy threats later, neither the state nor the federal government has admitted any wrongdoing, or even acknowledged that state security forces killed innocent citizens.

During the October #EndSARS protests, young people gathered, in person and online, to put their skills, knowledge and expertise to work together to keep each other safe.

Lawyer Modupe ‘Moe’ Odele was one such person. Moe spoke to The Africa Report about her journey to becoming known as the “#EndSARS lawyer”. Below is a transcript with light editing for clarity.

The Africa Report: You describe yourself as a start-up lawyer, investor, creator of digital products, as well as a writer and personal development enthusiast. How did you become so varied in your professional life after training as a lawyer?

Moe Odele: I trained as a lawyer and started my career in Nigeria before moving to the US five years ago. While in Nigeria, I did a lot of pro bono work in the social justice space, particularly to do with human rights.

The first time I used the internet to raise money for something was in 2013 – for the emergency created by the Boko Haram crisis in the north-east. For the first time, people were becoming conscious of internally displaced people (IDP) in Nigeria. People did not know there were so many displaced people in the north-east. In fact, the first time I tweeted about it, someone even asked me what the term ‘IDP’ meant.

I got involved through a friend of mine from Yola, Adamawa State. He told me that his last visit had left him stunned about how many people had lost their homes due to the crisis.

I was 21/22 at the time, and, without telling my parents, I travelled to Yola with my friend, a journalist, and a couple of human rights activists. We just wanted to go quietly, get pictures, interviews and basically put human faces on what was going on. We shared pictures on social media as we went along, and people started getting interested. We managed to raise about N5m ($13,100) to get a lot of supplies to the north-east.

After that, we still did another blanket drive, the ‘Yola blanket drive’ during harmattan. We managed to get over 3,000 blankets to get to the IDP camps. We also did ‘Santa goes to Yola’ – between 4,000 and 4,500 children for party packs from Lagos delivered to them. People that I knew only from social media came to my house to pack up the packages.

That was the first time I used social media to galvanise that kind of support from Nigeria and the diaspora. Now people come to me and ask me to lend my voice to projects they’re working on.

You started your career in the public service, working in the office of the governor of a state in south-western Nigeria. Can I ask which governor this was?

Right after my national youth service, I worked with the government in the state of Osun. I was there for one and a half years – it was meant to be just one year but my boss liked me and asked me to stay for a few more months.

I worked in the bureau of social services, and my job involved going around measuring the social impact of public projects.

How did you find the experience? Do you prefer public or private sector work? Why?

I don’t have a preference. People always ask if I would ever go into public service full time, and the answer is that I don’t know. Where I am right now in the private sector is where I believe I can have the most impact.

If I get into a position where I think there’s a better way to impact through the public service, I would go for it. I think that younger Nigerians should start thinking like this. We always leave governance to people we don’t trust. For us to be able to have good eggs, they literally have to come into the space. Bad eggs will continue to produce bad eggs or just remain in power for life.

Nigeria has one of the largest youth populations in the world – we are more than them. I’m not being ageist, but the public service in Nigeria has generally excluded young people. This is a time for more young people to think about starting a career in the public service.

Do you believe that someone good can work for a bad administration? Or do you think people should resign in protest when it is clear that their bosses are being dishonourable?

You can be good and work for a bad administration. Whether you succeed is a different question. The chances of success are extremely low, basically non-existent.

If we want to change governance in Nigeria, it has to be not only pushing good people into the system but also putting pressure for change from the outside. You can advocate from outside the system. Citizens do have power. Yes, the government can be heavy-handed, but now a light has been shone on their actions, and people are just not comfortable with it.

People can take power into their own hands and demand accountability from the government, while also getting into public service. It will take a while. Public service in Nigeria will not change magically – it will go through several iterations. It might never get to an ideal point, but it will improve.

So there are two things we should pay attention to:

Demanding accountability from the government, even as someone outside the system. Getting more of us into the system.

Last year was a hard year for all. In Nigeria, in addition to the pandemic, the year ended with protests against police brutality. How was last year for you, personally?

My year was pretty much the same as everybody else’s. I started with high hopes, and then in March, everything shut down on us.

I actually had Covid and was in isolation during the #EndSARS protests, so all the legal work I was doing was from my isolation bed.

I’m not saying last year was worse for me than it was for others, but it was a very traumatic year. And 2021 did not come with a reset button.

Now, anytime I enter or leave Nigeria, I will be delayed for an extra security check, so I have been told I always have to arrive early. What did I do wrong? It’s heartbreaking. When you think about it, the government should give me a prize, but instead, see what has happened. It is very disheartening.

I, as an individual, am being targeted. But the only thing I did was provide legal aid to people that were arrested. I helped over 200 people to get out of jail, so it is weird on so many levels to attack me personally.

I go to Nigeria so much that a lot of people do not even know that I live between the US and Nigeria. Now it’s like, when next will I go home? The mental stress that now comes with it is annoying. I run businesses in Nigeria. Now, I have to continue to build my businesses without knowing if I’m going back soon.

These extra security checks started when your passport was seized when you were going on holiday following the October #EndSARS movement. What reason were you given for this, if any?

No official reason was given, but the order came from the Defence Intelligence Agency – the Nigerian equivalent of the US Central Intelligence Agency. Officially, they simply said I was under investigation, but unofficially someone at the airport showed me the document that said that if seen, I was to be apprehended on sight.

Do you see #EndSARS as a success? If not, why? If so, why was this a success where other protests were not?

There are no parameters to measure the success or failures of social movements. However, just because we can’t measure it doesn’t mean it loses its validity.

#EndSARS set out to voice out the frustrations of Nigerians against a particular unit of the police that had gone rogue; It did that. Whether the government reacts and does the right thing is upon them. If anyone is failing here, it is the government, not the movement. The government failed #EndSARS. At least there are parameters to use to judge failures or successes of a government – governments exist to protect people. The Nigerian government has done the opposite of that.

I read an article recently about how the Arab Spring uprisings actually made way for the rise of digital authoritarianism, whereas many thought that technology would be used to overthrow authoritarian regimes. What do you think about this?

The internet is a vehicle, and anybody can jump on board. A lot of people at the forefront of the #EndSARS movement had to face attacks on their personal integrity from trolls. It was obvious they were sponsored by someone who wasn’t happy with what was going on.

Young people know how to use the internet but they don’t control it. It depends on who is controlling a particular thought process from the back end and how many resources they can deploy.

As much as we have a lot of social activism spread on the internet, you have people spreading disinformation just as well, or even better, as they have more resources.

Recently, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) banned the use of cryptocurrencies in the country – saying that they are not legal tender as they are issued by unregulated and unlicensed entities. What is your reaction to this policy?

So I have clients in the crypto space, and my initial reaction was – why would you do that? That said, governments around the world have reacted differently to cryptocurrencies. What the Nigerian government is doing is the same as what they always do when they don’t understand something – they just ban it.

It’s also a personal competency thing. Take the circular the government sent out. It was clear that the person that wrote it did not really understand what digital currencies/cryptocurrencies are.

Digital currencies are still in the early days in Nigeria. There is still a lot of room for there to be some discussions between the government and the digital-currency communities. The Ghanaian central bank has talked about the possibility of creating its own digital currency. We need to get to a point where the CBN understands digital currencies, and then they can operate regulation from that point.

The problem with this whole situation is the fact that they are banning cryptocurrencies from a position of ignorance. If they understood what it was and said they are banning it for xyz reasons, that’s a different story.

The first step is pushing for exposure of digital currencies in the public service. This can be driven by the private sector. We need the room to have conversations and to make sure regulators stay better informed on new innovations.