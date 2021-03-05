Kenya’s free-trade deal with the UK stumbles towards finish line

Nigeria: ‘The government failed #EndSARS’, says lawyer and activist Moe Odele
The date 20 October 2020 is unlikely to be forgotten anytime soon by Nigerians across the world.
By Morris Kiruga
Posted on Friday, 5 March 2021 12:47
President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration is facing pushback from legislators and farmers over secrecy in its trade deal with the UK, which was signed last December and should be ratified before the end of the month.
In late February, legislators on both sides of the deal delayed ratifying the treaty, but for different reasons.
They are also accusing the government of secrecy in the deal’s finer details and including a clause that bars parliament from amending it, local business newspaper Business Daily reported on Wednesday.
The deal, a post-Brexit treaty meant to provide a direct deal between London and Nairobi, aims to liberalise 82.6% of Kenya’s trade with the UK progressively until 2053. Its problems, though, are more immediate, as it seeks to navigate not just an economic slump but also local and regional politics.
With a Kenyan constitutional referendum in three months and elections next year, politicians are unlikely to make a deal that would be seen as unfair or one-sided.
“In negotiating this agreement with the UK alone, this was not the desired path. We would have liked to negotiate with the other East African countries, but we had a deadline,” trade cabinet secretary Betty Maina said during a TV interview on 4 March.
With the governing party and its allies holding a majority in parliament, and without any emerging organised opposition outside of the court case, the treaty will likely be ratified in Kenya.
The Algerian and Moroccan militaries rank second and fifth in Africa, respectively, and shell out dizzying sums to acquire the latest equipment. Rabat turns to US and French suppliers, while Algiers sticks with Russian-made military goods.