Behind the scenes of Tidjane Thiam’s US fundraising campaign

The amount raised has exceeded the ex-French-Ivorian banker’s expectations. After the successful stock market launch of his SPAC (special purpose acquisition vehicle), which closed at the end of the day on 2 March, Tidjane Thiam has proven that he can attract investors.

A total of $345m was raised. The first $300m was made after the operation was reassessed against the original target by its promoters, following strong investor demand. A further $45m was raised following investment bank guarantees that the price would remain stable.

The fund was soon on demand, even though three days after the first listing, Freedom Acquisition I was still trading at $10.17 per share compared to $10 per share at the time of the first listing on 26 February.

$3.6bn in offers

However, this reasonable success remains the tree that hides the forest. Demand has – in fact – surpassed by 15 fold the $250m target set by the ex-banker and his partners.

“Financial market regulations only allow a revaluation of supply by a maximum of 20%,” says one of the directors of Freedom Acquisition I, the company chaired by the former CEO of the British insurer Prudential and the Swiss giant Credit Suisse. That is why its directors, through the banks of JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank Securities and Morgan Stanley – the lead managers of the operation – pushed the offer up to $300m.

“In fact, $3.6bn was received,” he continued. He believes that this enthusiasm will result in more financial contributions from SPAC investors during its first acquisition.

As for the identity of these investors – the list of which has not yet been made public – the profiles are considered solid. As indicated above, the private equity fund Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC (Pimco) has already committed to purchasing nearly $25m in company shares. As such, it is considered a major investor.

In addition, “nearly 30% of the investments acquired at the Initial Public Offering (IPO) came from large family businesses or entrepreneurs,” another source told us. “This is a key difference compared to other SPACs”, continued the source.

First target in the US

In fact, the purpose of this type of “acquisition vehicle” is to raise funds on the stock exchange for the purposes of a future business transaction involving a company in a previously identified business sector or geographical area. The funds raised from the SPAC’s IPO are then held in a trust account to be used within two years.

“Once the target has been identified, the target and the SPAC proceed with a merger, acquisition or other transaction which, in most cases, results in the operating company becoming a publicly-traded company that effectively ‘claims’ the SPAC’s status,” details a study conducted by US law firm Allen & Overy in late 2020. “As a result of this process, the SPAC is “de-SPACed” and continues its life as a public company.”

With regards to Freedom Acquisition I, while the first target has not yet been identified – although its management team has already confirmed that it will be operating in the financial services sector – its geographical location has been determined.

According to our information, the SPAC’s first target will be in the US, in line with the “developed markets” label referred to in the prospectus issued to investors at the time of the company’s registration. However, our sources also suggest that targets in emerging markets in Asia, Latin America and some African countries may be considered in the future.