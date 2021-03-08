Nigeria: Ride-sharing service Shuttlers plans expansion to Abuja and Accra

Western music establishments keep snubbing Black artists
Malian pop singer Aya Nakamura was snubbed by the French equivalent of the Grammy Awards, the 'Victoires de la Musique', on Friday 12 February.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Niger's 'African Apocalypse': 'This is deep history that still hasn't been acknowledged'
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Monday, 8 March 2021 14:27
Lagos-based ride-sharing service Shuttlers is seeking to raise $1.5m by the end of the second quarter to expand to cities such as Abuja and Accra, CEO Damilola Olokesusi tells The Africa Report.
The company is also planning to start running school buses in Lagos when the school year starts in September, adds Olokesusi. Shuttlers has run pilot school bus projects but implementation has been held up by Covid-19.
According to research from the Danne Institute in Lagos, eight million people struggle daily to move around in Lagos in five million vehicles on a tiny network of 9,204 roads. Households in Lagos on average spent 24% of their budget on transport, with the burden heaviest for low-income households, who spend 33%.
That doesn’t mean they get an efficient means of transport in return. An average of 264 cars per kilometre are on the roads in Lagos during rush hour, compared with the world average of 11 cars, the institute says.
Olokesusi co-founded the Shuttlers service in 2015 because as a young graduate she couldn’t afford a car but public transport was too uncomfortable to use. Larger companies were able to supply buses for their employees, but there was no practical solution for many people working at small or medium-sized companies, she says.
The article continues below
Free download
Get your free PDF: Top 200 banks 2019
The race to transform
Complete the form and download, for free, the highlights from The Africa Report’s Exclusive Ranking of Africa’s top 200 banks from last year. Get your free PDF by completing the following form
The solution was for Shuttlers to rent buses from private bus owners.
The fact that the founders are female made it harder to get early funding, she says. The logistical problems faced in Lagos were daunting. Those obstacles meant that it was critical to prove quickly that Shuttlers had a profitable business model, Olokesusi says. The company is making money, with revenue above $1m in 2020.
Corporate customers can subsidise or pay for their staff through a digital wallet system. Individuals also pay digitally and then scan a barcode with their mobile phones to show they have paid. The company has never accepted cash. In addition to the driver, the buses have stewards or “bus captains”, customers who have been given a discount to perform the role.
Olokesusi says that the Covid-19 pandemic is increasing demand for the service.
Ride-sharing is part of the solution to beating traffic in congested West African cities.