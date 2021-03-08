The long and short of post-Covid Africa

long or short

What do experts say to bet on (hold a long position) and bet against (hold a short position) in the year ahead?

Long

Hotel bars in Accra: The newly-minted AfCFTA secretariat in the Ghanaian capital will mean more high-level officials from the international bureaucracy – the delight of hotel bar owners;

The newly-minted AfCFTA secretariat in the Ghanaian capital will mean more high-level officials from the international bureaucracy – the delight of hotel bar owners; Mercenaries: Conflicts in northern Mozambique and north-east Nigeria mean rich pickings for security professionals;

Conflicts in northern Mozambique and north-east Nigeria mean rich pickings for security professionals; Cobalt miners: With the surging green-focused economy will come a surge of interest in cobalt from the DRC and Zambia.

READ MORE Four steps to develop a post-Covid African tax system

Short

The naira and kwanza: Oil-backed currencies are a hard sell with depressed prices globally at the best times, and Nigeria and Angola are not having the best of times;

Oil-backed currencies are a hard sell with depressed prices globally at the best times, and Nigeria and Angola are not having the best of times; Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi: With US president-elect Joe Biden signalling that despots will not have it all their own way, Egypt’s president will find manoeuvre difficult;

With US president-elect Joe Biden signalling that despots will not have it all their own way, Egypt’s president will find manoeuvre difficult; Peacemakers in the Western Sahara: Old school opinion in Algeria will not help move negotiations forward, and no one else is seeming to move the issue forward.

This article is available as part of the print edition of The Africa Report magazine: ‘Africa in 2021 – Who will be the winners and losers of the post-Covid era?’