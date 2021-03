UNDOING TRUMP

The United States has reimposed Magnitsky Act sanctions against Israeli magnate Dan Gertler. Washington accuses him of corrupt oil and mining deals in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The move announced on 8 March could prompt further international action against Gertler, say activists.

Washington’s decision follows a month after the emergence of leaked bank documents purporting to show how Gertler’s companies in the DRC had worked around what are meant to be the US’s most punitive sanctions.

The US treasury department first sanctioned Gertler in 2017, accusing him of amassing his fortune “through hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of opaque and corrupt mining and oil deals” in the DRC. The country had lost more than $1.3bn from these deals, according to the US treasury.

Reverse course

On 8 March, President Joe Biden’s administration reversed a decision made secretly in the dying days of Donald Trump’s presidency to give Gertler a license for a year suspending the Magnitsky Act sanctions, which had barred him and his businesses from using US dollars and froze all his dollar holdings in the US.

Insiders say that outgoing treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin and outgoing secretary of state Mike Pompeo had backed the move.

In 2019, Gertler had hired an ex-head of the Federal Burea of Investigations Louis Freeh, and Alan Dershowitz, a legal adviser to ex-president Trump, to argue his case against sanctions.

Dershowitz complained to the New York Times that the decision to reimpose the sanctions had been taken unilaterally and that he and his client are considering “their options”.

“Upends US policy”

The temporary suspension of sanctions on Gertler had prompted three Democratic Party lawmakers – including the chair of the House Committee of Foreign Affairs – to write to treasury secretary Janet Yellen, saying the waiver “upends US policy” towards the DRC and calling for it to be reversed.

These concerns were being raised as DRC President Félix Tshisekedi was wresting control of the national assembly in Kinshasa away from his predecessor, Joseph Kabila, a close business ally of Gertler’s.

Although Tshisekedi has been edging closer to Washington since he became president in January 2019, he has so far failed to take any public action against Gertler’s operations in DRC.

With a new prime minister appointed last month, together with a stronger grip over the security and mining sector, Tshisekedi could choose to move against some of the business holdings controlled by Kabila and his business associates, according to political sources in Kinshasa.

“Friend of the Congolese people”

Since the US sanctions were first imposed in 2017, Gertler has styled himself as one of the biggest foreign investors in the DRC and a “friend of the Congolese people”. He is now talking about a public offering of shares in his companies in the DRC.

The latest US policy twist on Gertler could help the position of two auditors, who fled the DRC in fear of their lives, after they leaked thousands of bank records showing how companies linked to Gertler were able to bypass the US sanctions imposed on him in December 2017.

The leaked records, which document an elaborate system of money movements centred on Afriland First Bank‘s branch in Kinshasa, were made public by the campaign group the Platform for the Protection of Whistleblowers in Africa (PLAAF), Africa Confidential, Radio France Internationale (RFI) and Bloomberg News.

In-house auditors

The two whistleblowers, Gradi Koko Lobanga and Navy Malela, were both working as in-house auditors for Afriland in Kinshasa.

They told Africa Confidential their attempts to raise concerns about evidence of money laundering at Afriland First Bank’s Kinshasa office were met with obfuscation, and then the threat of violence, prompting their flight to Europe.

Their fears look well-founded. On 25 February, representatives for Gertler and Afriland told journalists that a court in Kinshasa had convicted the whistleblowers for criminal conspiracy and sentenced them to death.

The sentence is said to have been handed down in September, but Gertler and Afriland waited until last month to make it public.

Verdict and vindication?

Gertler’s lawyers have used the verdict as vindication for their cause, with the United Kingdom’s Carter-Ruck telling Africa Confidential that Koko Lobanga and Malela “have been convicted for having stolen, modified and forged the extracts of the clients of the bank”.

Gertler also said, through representatives, that “the judgment has also condemned Mr Malala and Mr Koko to death.”

“The sad position now is that Mr Malala and Mr Koko cannot return to their homes in the DRC, including being unable to visit their families and friends and, unless the death penalty can be overturned, they must live under the threat of this,” Gertler said, blaming Western non-governmental organisations and advocacy groups for their plight.

“They have been very foolish to co-operate with and assist Global Witness and PPLAAF, but they do not deserve such a draconian sentence,” he said.

False judgment?

PPLAAF told Africa Confidential that it thinks “this judgment is false”, and that its lawyer in Kinshasa had sought out the judgment at the law courts and “could not find any trace” of it. “There is a moratorium on the death penalty in DRC [Congo-Kinshasa]. Such a sentence would be a stain on the record of President Tshisekedi,” PPLAAF added.

Koko Lobanga and Malela worked with PPLAAF as part of the organisation’s long-running investigation into the theft of state assets and revenue in the DRC.

With PLAAF, they shared the bank documents with a consortium of investigative journalists including: Ha’aretz, Bloomberg News, RFI, Radio Télévision Suisse, the DRC’s

Actualite.CD – Première source d’actualité en RD Congo

actualite.cd and Africa Confidential.

The documents show the lengths that Gertler’s business network went to in order to avoid falling foul of US anti-money-laundering restrictions and banks’ compliance departments.

A previously unknown company that ‘Big Four’ audit firm PwC said was “largely tied” to Gertler received around a quarter of the Afriland branch’s loans in early 2019, and several companies tied to alleged financiers of Hezbollah and North Korea’s armaments programme also held accounts at the branch, the evidence shows.

Oversight responsibilities

“It’s a wake-up call,” said Koko Lobanga, who was head of internal audits at Afriland in Kinshasa before fleeing the country in 2018. “The authorities who are supposed to have oversight over any of these activities must be sanctioned.”

“At the beginning it was a professional duty,” said Malela of his attempts to raise money-laundering concerns at Afriland, which is headquartered in Cameroon and whose holding company is in Switzerland. “But gradually we understood that our combat went beyond this. […] We could not be complicit in the plundering of our country.”

The whistleblowers said they became concerned about transactions at Afriland in early 2018, soon after the US imposed sanctions on Gertler and his companies in December 2017.

Call in the lawyers

Gertler strongly rejects all accusations of corruption and sanctions violations. There is “no truth in your claims about the methods allegedly used”, London law firm Carter-Ruck said on behalf of Gertler.

In comments to RFI, Afriland deputy general manager Patrick Kafindo said high levels of cash deposits were normal. In the DRC, people “prefer that you give them cash. That’s how people have been living,” he said.

Malela said that he witnessed Gertler visiting the bank in early 2018, alone at first, and then in the company of his associate Alain Mukonda, who had re-domiciled many of Gertler’s companies from Gibraltar and the British Virgin Islands to the DRC after US sanctions were imposed.

Mukonda and another man linked to Gertler, his family friend Shlomo Abihassira, both regularly made huge cash payments into the bank, said Koko Lobanga.

The cash was packed into briefcases and handled at the offices of senior management on the second floor, rather than at the cashiers downstairs like other customers, said Malela.

The waltz

After watching the waltz of businessmen, briefcases and cashiers in and out of the senior managers’ offices, he could immediately see the substantial deposits ping on the Gertler-connected accounts.

Mukonda paid €11m ($13m) in 16 deposits into the bank accounts of Gertler’s companies during the six months following the imposition of sanctions, the Afriland records show.

Abihassira, who resides in Israel, paid $19m into a company he set up in the DRC over roughly the same period, also entirely in cash, with $6m once being deposited in a single day.

Last year, after a first round of revelations, Mukonda told PLAAF and Global Witness that he wasn’t working with Gertler, and Abihassira denied any wrongdoing in his business operations. Carter-Ruck said that the claimed network of Gertler proxies at Afriland “does not exist”.

Raising concerns

Koko Lobanga says he raised his concerns in February 2018 about money-laundering with Kafindo, the Afriland deputy general manager, and asked to examine the records for specific accounts, including for Abihassira and one of Gertler’s main companies, Ventora Development.

Worried, Koko Lobanga wrote a letter to Afriland’s Kinshasa management, saying that “irregularities have been detected on Mr Dan Gertler’s accounts” and that “these irregularities are capable of exposing the bank to risks of non-conformity on the national or international level.”

He recommended “a thorough audit”, and that the accounts for Ventora Development and others linked to Gertler be frozen. Ventora is the recipient of tens of millions of euros in copper and cobalt royalty payments from the international commodities giant Glencore.

Within days of sending the letter, Koko Lobanga clashed with Kafindo at the Kinshasa office. “He clearly threatened me, saying that somebody could shoot at me as I was leaving the bank.”

Watch your back

Fearing for his safety, Koko Lobanga fled to Europe in March 2018. Kafindo did not reply to questions from Africa Confidential.

Malela stayed at the bank after Koko Lobanga’s departure, making it his mission to unpick the transactions by companies connected to Gertler.

“I began to extract all the information I could get,” said Malela, adding that he sent the documents to a senior Afriland executive in charge of audits for the banking group across Africa.

This led nowhere, but he was simultaneously sending the documents to Koko Lobanga with the aim of “blowing the whistle”.

Eventually, Malela was moved from the audit department and, fearing for his security too, he left the DRC in February 2020.

Helping hand

Both Malela and Koko Lobanga were helped by PPLAAF in Europe, where they now live with their families, and fought off subsequent legal threats from Afriland.

“The story of Koko Lobanga and Malela is once again the one of courageous Congolese who decided to blow the whistle on deeds that went against their country’s interest,” said Gabriel Bourdon of PPLAAF.

“Unfortunately, once again it is a story where a person who does the right thing has to face threats and exile. PPLAAF is proud to have been protecting Koko and Malela to the best of its ability from threats of reprisals and the obstacles of life in exile.”

Despite Koko Lobanga and Malela’s concerns, the audit by PwC of Afriland’s Kinshasa branch for 2018 said its finances were “in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the Democratic Republic of Congo”.

PwC, which did not consult with the compliance officers when conducting its audit, told Africa Confidential on 26 February that its reports were presented to Afriland’s local management in Kinshasa and “in addition any concerns were raised with the relevant regulatory authorities including the central bank of the Democratic Republic of Congo.”

It added that as statutory auditors it was “bound by issues of client confidentiality and cannot publicly comment on the operations of the bank.”