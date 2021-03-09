Côte d’Ivoire: Prime minister Hamed Bakayoko transferred to a German hospital

health concerns

The health of Côte d'Ivoire's prime minister Hamed Bakayoko has deteriorated sharply in recent days.

Hospitalised since early March at the American Hospital in Paris, Côte d’Ivoire’s prime minister was transferred to Freiburg, Germany, on the morning of 6 March.

On 4 March, his family had already considered a transfer to Turkey, before the option was finally abandoned.

Covid-19 and malaria

Bakayoko had been evacuated to France on 18 February. He has contracted Covid-19 on two occasions in recent months and suffered a severe bout of malaria.

During his first stay in Paris at the end of January, he had undergone a battery of medical tests at the American Hospital without being diagnosed with a particular illness.

During a visit to the French capital in early March, President Alassane Ouattara had visited the prime minister’s bedside. On 3 March, at a dinner with his counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée Palace, the Ivorian President expressed concern about Bakayoko’s health.