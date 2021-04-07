DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Nigeria's mass atrocities: How did we get here & how do we get out?

Angola: As Dubai Port takes over Luanda port, railway concessions are on the agenda

By Maria Mussolovela, in Luanda
Posted on Wednesday, 7 April 2021 02:08

Ships waiting to dock at a port in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Luanda 4 May 2014. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Angola’s poor infrastructure is a major bottleneck for the economy, and the debt-troubled government is now launching a round of concession deals to bring in the private sector and increase investment.

A first trial of the policy’s effectiveness will be the Multipurpose Terminal (MPT) at the port of Luanda, which Dubai Ports World (DP World) began operating in March. Next up should be the Lobito railway corridor, which connects the Angolan coast to Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Talking about the Luanda MPT, transport minister Ricardo Abreu says: “We believe that the Angolan economy will benefit a lot from the concession.” DP World won a public tender launched in December 2019 that attracted eight bids. Luanda MPT handles an estimated 70% of maritime cargo transported to and from Angola.

