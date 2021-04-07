Angola: As Dubai Port takes over Luanda port, railway concessions are on the agenda

A first trial of the policy’s effectiveness will be the Multipurpose Terminal (MPT) at the port of Luanda, which Dubai Ports World (DP World) began operating in March. Next up should be the Lobito railway corridor, which connects the Angolan coast to Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Talking about the Luanda MPT, transport minister Ricardo Abreu says: “We believe that the Angolan economy will benefit a lot from the concession.” DP World won a public tender launched in December 2019 that attracted eight bids. Luanda MPT handles an estimated 70% of maritime cargo transported to and from Angola.