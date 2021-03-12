Senegal in talks on rail investment to support iron ore mining

Kenya in debt restructuring talks with China over SGR lines
Kenya is in debt restructuring talks with China over its SGR lines.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Friday, 12 March 2021 18:11
Senegal is in talks with an unnamed partner aimed at securing investment in rail transport to support iron ore mining, Ousmane Cissé, head of Société des Mines du Sénégal (SOMISEN), tells The Africa Report.
The talks with the ministry of infrastructure are aimed at agreeing a public-private partnership, Cissé says from Dakar. Senegal wants to repair and extend the dilapidated railway line from Dakar to Bamako in Mali to connect with Tambacounda in eastern Senegal. This would connect to iron ore reserves in the region, Cissé says.
An overhaul of the colonial-era railway from Dakar to Bamako has been promised by successive Senegalese governments since its privatisation in 2003, yet lack of investment meant that traffic on the line ground to a halt in 2018. Senegal’s President Macky Sall in January 2020 promised that the line would be modernised but without saying where the money was coming from.
The development of Senegal’s iron ore, phosphate and gold reserves has been hampered by the fact that many resources are “enclaved” in remote areas where there is a lack of infrastructure, Cissé says. “Infrastructure investments are being given priority.”
Expansion of the rail network would help boost Senegal’s economy. According to a World Bank note on the Dakar-Bamako corridor project in 2019, Senegal is paying a high price for relying on road transport.
The extension of the railway to Tambacounda would “transform the mining sector” and would take two or three years to complete, Cissé says. Road and rail options to transport marble mined in Senegal are currently lacking, while a better rail network would stimulate agricultural production, says Cissé.
Senegal has rich deposits of phosphate, iron ore, mineral sands, gold and uranium. Yet, according to the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, extractive industries account for less 6% of government revenue.
The government created state-owned SOMISEN in 2020, and Cissé started as CEO in December.
SOMISEN will ensure a greater role for the state in the mining sector and will have board representation for each project, Cissé says.
Better rail infrastructure would lift not just mining but also Senegal’s whole economy.
