In his international legal battle with George Soros, Beny Steinmetz is assisted by high-profile lawyers and communications advisers, while his loyal allies manage his affairs with discretion. Read on for an in-depth look at the Franco-Israeli businessman’s contacts.

This is part 4 of a 4-part series.

Beny Steinmetz, 64, is no doubt in the midst of fighting the hardest battle of his life. After a Geneva court sentenced him in January to five years in prison for bribery, the Franco-Israeli tycoon now spends the better part of his days perfecting a legal strategy as part of various efforts to disprove the accusations levied against him and clear his name.

In London, New York, Rio de Janeiro and Geneva, his associates are working overtime to win cases, while the former diamond magnate patiently waits in his villa with a view of the Mediterranean. Surrounded by legal experts and PR specialists, he has kicked his network of contacts into high gear so as to salvage his reputation and business empire.

The protector

The leading Swiss lawyer is the strategist and architect behind Steinmetz’s legal actions, and the pair have been acquainted for four decades. Marc Bonnant, 76, knows the ins and outs of the ex-billionaire’s affairs better than anyone else, as well as the structure of the companies with which his client is affiliated. An expert in the intricacies of the finance field and criminal law, he is also a director, along with Peter Goop and Rothschild Trust Guernsey, of the Liechtenstein-based Balda Foundation.

Balda, of which Steinmetz is on paper only a “beneficiary”, is the owner through various shareholdings of Beny Steinmetz Group Resources (BSGR), a company in which the businessman maintains his role is merely that of “adviser”. Working out of Geneva and representing a number of high-profile individuals, Bonnant has another Israeli client, the mining magnate Dan Gertler.

The defenders

Steinmetz and BSGR have enlisted an army of lawyers in their global legal battle with George Soros. They are represented by the legal firms Asserson Law Offices and Mishcon de Reya in London, while Renato Polillo, a lawyer with Warde Advogados, is their first line of defence in Brazil.

Elsewhere in the world, in a case before the European Court of Human Rights related to Steinmetz’s conviction by a Romanian court, he is represented by the former French ambassador François Zimeray.

The American lawyer Louis Solomon is tending to the businessman’s interests in the United States, particularly his civil lawsuit against Soros. Finally, in Tel Aviv, the leading law firm Eitan Maoz is handling negotiations with the Israeli authorities in relation to another case.

The influencers

Since 2015, Steinmetz and BSGR have turned to Buchanan, a London-based communications consultancy with extensive experience in the mining and finance sectors in Africa. Bobby Morse, one of the firm’s senior partners, has an active hand in BSGR’s case and also advises such companies as Australia’s Centamin, the UK’s Petra Diamonds and Russia’s PhosAgro.

Another communications firm, Vae Solis, has been tasked with managing Steinmetz’s reputation and assisted him during his recent trial in Geneva. The firm was founded by Philippe Manière, who previously worked as a journalist and headed the French think tank Institut Montaigne, and Arnaud Dupui-Castérès, a former deputy chief of staff to Jean-Pierre Raffarin at France’s SME ministry. Steinmetz’s case is handled by Guillaume Didier, a former investigating judge and ex-spokesman for the French justice minister.

The philanthropists

The magnate’s wife, Agnès Steinmetz, is viewed as his representative in the world of philanthropy. Born Agnès Bouaziz, her French family emigrated to Israel, where she met her husband in secondary school. She is the co-founder and chairwoman of the Agnès and Beny Steinmetz Foundation, an Israeli organisation that spearheads initiatives in the areas of health and education.

Set up in 2006, the foundation is focused on providing support to disadvantaged children, teens and university students in Israel. Since its inception, the foundation’s day-to-day operations have been run by an Israeli legal expert, Iris London Zolty, who developed the organisation’s legal structure. Steinmetz considers her to be one of his most trusted assistants.

The top executives

Given that BSGR has been in administration since September 2020, it is currently being managed by Richard Fleming, Mark Firmin and Carl Bowles of Alvarez & Marsal Europe LLP. Steinmetz has asserted that he did not participate in board meetings in previous years because he was only involved in the company in an advisory capacity.

His closest right-hand man was Dag Lars Cramer. The former Anglo American executive joined BSGR in 2003 as a director. He also held the position of director at Koidu Limited, BSGR’s Sierra Leone-based subsidiary, and Onyx Financial Advisors, which represented the company in London. In Guinea, Cramer worked alongside BSGR’s Conakry-based executives, the Israeli nationals Asher Avidan and Roy Oron.

Steinmetz formally left the diamond industry in 2014 when he sold his shares in Steinmetz Diamond Group to his older brother, Daniel Steinmetz. Nir Livnat, also an Israeli citizen, is currently at the helm of the company, now known as Diacore. Livnat recently teamed up with one of Steinmetz’s old partners, De Beers, to purchase five rare blue diamonds from South Africa’s Cullinan Diamond Mine.

The mediator

Nicolas Sarkozy and Steinmetz have been friends since 2013, when the former French president received an honorary degree from Netanya Academic College, a university located in Steinmetz’s home town. In addition, the tycoon is one of the institution’s most influential donors, as his foundation provides scholarships to disadvantaged students attending the school.

The former diamond dealer and the ex-French president turned businessman are regularly in touch with one another, and Sarkozy is eager to offer Steinmetz his advice, drawing on his diplomatic and economic expertise. In 2019, Sarkozy and Côte d’Ivoire’s prime minister, Hamed Bakayoko – another close confidant of Steinmetz – were behind a mediation effort involving BSGR and the president of Guinea, Alpha Condé.

If Steinmetz had the ear of both the prime minister and president of Côte d’Ivoire, as well as the favour of the first lady, Dominique Ouattara, Sarkozy – a friend of the Ouattara’s and Bakayoko – can take at least partial credit for it. What’s more, these Ivorian connections are a real asset for Steinmetz since President Alassane Ouattara initially had rather close ties to Soros, his archnemesis.