Opposition leader Raila Odinga confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19, as Kenya faces a third wave of infections

In a statement on Thursday, Odinga, 76, said he felt strong “and in good shape” and would be going into mandatory quarantine. He has been in hospital since 9th March, when his doctor said he was undergoing tests after complaining of fatigue and body aches.

A year after Kenya recorded its first Covid-19 case, the country has now had over 110,000 confirmed cases, 87,903 recoveries, and nearly 2,000 deaths. At the start of its pandemic response, President Kenyatta’s administration banned political gatherings and shut down major parts of the country’s social and economic life.

These actions, President Kenyatta said in a national address on Friday March 12th, prevented an average of 2,000 deaths per day and one million infections by Christmas 2020. They also cost the country approximately KShs. 560bn, as the restrictions and other preventative measures gutted entire sectors.

Kenyatta said, “You can always revive an economy, but you cannot revive a lost life”, an echo of Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo pronouncement of a year ago. “We know how to bring the economy back to life,” Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo said in late March 2020. “What we do not know is how to bring people back to life.”

But in late 2020, economic and political pressures, coupled with vigilance fatigue, led to an easing down of restrictions and other containment measures. Kenya’s top politicians, including President Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, and Odinga have been holding public rallies across the country as the June 2021 referendum and 2022 elections draw nearer.

The country is now in the midst of a third wave of infections, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe told a press conference on Thursday, where he asked Kenyans to prepare for another “difficult period.”

The government has now extended curfew restrictions, banned political gatherings and large social gatherings again, and is working on vaccinating at least 30% of the population by mid-2023.

Kenya received 1.02m doses of the Astra Zeneca Vaccine in early March, and has already begun vaccinating frontline health workers, security personnel, and teachers.

The ban on political gatherings is unlikely to affect the progress of the June 2021 referendum, which is the biggest event in Kenya’s political calendar before the 2022 elections.