Equatorial Guinea: Warrant issued against GEPetrol’s Okomo

Family Drama

The Spanish justice system has reissued the warrant against Cándido Nsue Okomo, who is suspected of having bribed a former police officer in Madrid to investigate Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima.

They were expected at 10am on 9 March in the office of Manuel García-Castellón, the Spanish investigative judge assigned to the Villarejo case. However, Cándido Nsue Okomo and his colleague Crispín Edu Tomo were a no-show, and so no explanation was provided as to why they had obtained the services of retired commissioner José Villarejo.

Surveillance and information gathering

Okomo, the former director-general of GEPetrol, allegedly paid Villarejo €5.3m as part of a mission entitled “Project King.” Villarejo’s job was to monitor and gather compromising information on Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, the son of Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, and his second wife, as well as Equatorial Guinea’s minister of mines and hydrocarbons.

Okomo is also suspected of money laundering and misappropriation of public funds. Together with Tomo, GEPetrol’s former marketing director, they promised the judge that they would appear in person, in exchange for the promise to lift the arrest warrant against them. When the witnesses failed to keep their word, the investigative judge ordered the police to reactivate the warrant.

A war of succession is currently raging between the two rival branches of the presidential family. On one side there is first lady Constancia Mangue Nsue Okomo’s clan who actively supports her son Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue (aka “Teodorín”) and on the other, that of Obiang Lima and the other part of the family which includes Armengol Ondo Nguema, the very influential younger brother of the president.