Lost leader

Tanzania's President John Magufuli died on 17 March from heart complications, said the vice-president Samia Suluhu Hassan, speaking on state television.

“It is with deep regret that I inform you that today… we lost our brave leader, the president of the Republic of Tanzania, John Pombe Magufuli,” said Hassan.

The vice-president said that Magufuli had been taken to the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute on 6 March.

Under the Tanzanian constitution, Hassan will now become president. She will be the first woman to be president of Tanzania and the first to hail from Zanzibar, a semi-autonomous region that has had rounds of contested elections in recent years.

Writing in The Africa Report, professor Nic Cheeseman says: “The last few weeks … demonstrate the difficulty that stories about the health of the president create for governments, especially in countries where the ruling party has to manage the succession process in the context of intense factionalism.”

More on this story as it develops