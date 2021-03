Power to unite

Since the official news was announced of the death of Tanzania's President John Magufuli, many are waiting with bated breath to see if the country's new president, Samia Hassan Suluhu, will steer the country on the same path as her former boss or take a different approach. Tundu Lissu, head of the opposition party Chadema, argues she has the power to give Tanzania a democratic foundation.

A relatively unknown politician on the international scene, Suluhu has a strong reputation among regional and national politicians. “She is a capable woman, we’ve known her since her time serving the Zanzibar government in the early 2000s,” Zitto Kabwe, the head of the opposition ACT Wazalendo party, told The Africa Report.

Many Tanzanians hope that she will rise to the challenge and bring about a new management style that will change the image of Tanzania.

“She knows Tanzania well and about the current situation facing the country. We expect her to change political leadership especially by allowing democracy to grow, creating a space for the media to operate freely and most importantly, to focus on a science-based approach in dealing with Covid-19,” says Christopher Obeid, a political commentator in Dar es Salaam.

He is not the only one who argues Suluhu has the power to change the country.

The Africa Report spoke to Tundu Lissu, the head of the opposition party Chadema who is currently in exile in Belgium, about what Magufuli’s death means for Tanzania and how Suluhu can seize this moment.

(The interview is lightly edited for clarity)

TAR: How are you feeling about Magufuli’s death?

Tundu Lissu: Huge relief, certainly. Certainly I am not mourning Magufuli. I will not shed a tear, even a crocodile one.

Do you think you’ll be going back for the funeral?

Of course not. I wouldn’t, even if I were in Tanzania.

And the official line has been a heart condition. Do you know if maybe it was in fact linked to Covid?

I don’t believe anything they say – anything. Well, apart from the fact that he’s dead, which I knew last week. So, apart from the fact that he’s dead, I don’t believe anything they say. They have been lying through their teeth. They have covered Magufuli’s illness from day one. No one should believe them.

Why do you think there was so much effort to cover up the truth?

Had it been an ordinary illness, one would have expected them not to try and cover it up. But – from what I know and I know this from multiple sources – he went down with Covid-19 and here is a president, more than any other president in the world, who thumbed his nose onto the world when it comes to the struggle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He refused international cooperation. He refused science. He snubbed the World Health Organisation (WHO). He has scorned all our neighbours around East Africa and beyond. And for him to go down with Covid-19 is the ultimate poetic justice, and therefore they have a major, major interest in covering it up.

Are you ready to go back home now?

I am, provided, of course, that there are guarantees as to my safety. I left the country under threats of death. So I’m prepared to go home, but there should be sufficient guarantees that my safety and security will be protected.

As per the constitution, we have the vice-president taking over presidential duties. What’s your relationship like with Samia Hassan Suluhu?

Well, of all the Magufuli ministers and the inner circle, Samia Hassan Suluhu is the only one who came to Nairobi to visit me in hospital following the 7 September 2017 assassination attempt. Of course, you did not fly all the way from Dar es Salaam just to come and see me. She was in Nairobi for the official inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

But the fact is, when everybody in the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) government avoided even mentioning my name after I was so brutally attacked in parliament, Samia Hassan Suluhu came to visit me in hospital. That was massive given the circumstances at that time.

But before that, I had the benefit of working with her for five years in parliament when she was serving as minister of state in the vice-president’s office in charge of union matters. And at that time, I was the shadow minister for legal and constitutional Affairs, which also dealt with union matters.

So we worked very closely for five years in the committee. And she was also the vice-chairperson of the constituent assembly, which sat for several months in 2014. I had the good fortune of working with her around the issues of making the constitution, which was aborted, thwarted by her party. But I know her fairly well at that level.

So knowing what she’s like and the situation she’s going into, what political forces in the Tanzanian landscape will support her or do support her?

I think number one, she will take over the presidency at a time when Tanzanians have become sick and tired of Magufuli’s autocratic ways.

Magufuli is a one-man show, and we understand from multiple sources that it was not just [us] in the opposition who suffered, but also people within the inner circle of President Magufuli – Samia Hassan Suluhu included. And, therefore, her good fortune is that’s she’s taking over at a time when Tanzanians were sick and tired of Magufuli.

There is a sense of huge relief from everyone, even within and inside CCM; a huge relief that Magufuli is gone and our country will now have a break. Therefore, my view is, she will be given all the support and assistance from a wide cross-section of our society in order to steer the country away from the calamitous route that had been taken by President Magufuli. If she chooses to take that alternative route, that is.

If she decides that her future lies in following in the footsteps of President Magufuli, I think she will realise pretty soon that she will not have the luxury that Magufuli had of misruling the country for five years without without much of an opposition.

Do you think, though, that her presidency may have an impact on the factionalism within the CCM?

The fact that she’s a Zanzibari and a woman, unfortunately, I have to say this, in a very much male-dominated political culture, of course, she does not have a power base of her own. She cannot claim to have the power base that Magufuli managed to build during these five years at the national security apparatus and so on.

She also doesn’t have the political power base within the party, within the CCM. And therefore, she’s above the factions, she’s certainly above the Magufuli and the [former president Jakaya] Kikwete factions of the party and because of that, she’s likely to steer a more centrist position between these two factions.

The fact that these two factions are at each other’s throats may give her the kind of leeway, the kind of freedom that she needs to carve out her own agenda. And with the help of the wider society outside CCM, that is if she takes the course I have suggested, away from the Magufuli course, then I think she will succeed.

Do you think she can bring a sense of unity amongst the factions within CCM?

That would be interesting to watch because from what we hear, she doesn’t belong to the Kikwete faction. The Magufuli faction is, I think, totally discredited after five years of terror on the population. If she aligns with the Magufuli faction, what that would mean is a continuation of ‘Magufulism without Magufuli’, and that will not work.

If she aligns herself with that Kikwete faction – we hear that Kikwete and his faction have their own man and they are readying their own man for 2025 – they may give her the freedom to administer the country until 2025. And then who knows what will happen thereafter.

But I think if she steers clear of the two factions – the president of the United Republic is a very powerful figure by all accounts – and if she uses the resources of the presidency skilfully, she will carve out a power base of her own within the politics of CCM, obviously. I don’t belong to the CCM, and therefore there is only so much I can say. But but I think she can carve out her own niche within the arcane politics of the CCM.

So what do you think she should do next? What what should her priorities be right now?

I think there are very easy wins, if you ask me, for her.

Number one on Covid-19. Magufuli’s policy on Covid-19 was a disaster, and it has proved a disaster with his own death. It had become completely untenable. The easiest win of them all is for her to change course on Covid-19 by inviting back the international community through the WHO, by rejoining the regional efforts through the East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) and through the African Union (AU).

And that one thing going for her in this regard is that during the five years of the Magufuli presidency, basically Samia Hassan Suluhu became our first diplomat. She attended all the heads of state summits of the EAC, of SADC and AU, I think. But she was the permanent fixture in EAC and SADC head of state summits.

So she’s no stranger to regional diplomacy. And that will [give] her [a] very good standing if she decides that this misguided isolationism that characterised President Magufuli’s Covid-19 approach is no longer tenable. I think that is the easiest to win. The international community is waiting for Tanzania to reverse course on this and to return to the international forums. That is a very easy win.

Another easy win in my view is with regard to this five years of a crackdown on democracy, a crackdown on political parties, on political activities, on civil society, on civil liberties, all these short trials of people charged with horrendous economic crimes just in order to be fleeced of their money and their assets. That is I think, an easy win. If she puts an end to that, it will not cost her a penny to restore democracy. I think it would give her huge credibility with wide sections of our society.

And the third win, in my view, which is more problematic, is Magufuli’s obsession with these high-profile, very expensive white elephants. The economy has stalled. For the past five years, Magufuli has single-mindedly pursued a policy of build, build, build, build, build. And all this building craze has been financed not just locally, but by loans from the international financial institutions as well as the private sector.

Tanzania’s foreign debt has I think, quadrupled in the five years under Magufuli’s watch. And as a result, the economy has been in free fall. Investors have run away; domestic investment has gone down. Joblessness has increased. The people are hurting economically big time.

I think if she were to reconsider this single-minded obsession with these large, high-profile boondoggles which do not make any sense economically in the long run, that will be another major win for her.

So basically, if I have to put it in a nutshell, she has to decide to reverse course on Magufuli. And I think she can because of what I said earlier: that the people are sick and tired of Magufuli’s ways.

As head of Chadema, and I’m sure you’re in touch with the other opposition parties, what prospects do you think she might bring for the opposition under her term?

I think from my knowledge of her as a person and because of what I said of her power base or lack of it, I think it will be in her in her favour if she were to extend an olive branch to the opposition, which has been terribly repressed by Magufuli. Whether she does that remains to be seen. But she doesn’t have anything to lose by extending an olive branch to the opposition, by freeing political prisoners, by lifting this illegal ban on political activity, by stopping these political prosecutions of critics of the government, by freeing the press and by allowing civil society to be just that – civil society, civil liberties.

If she does that, and I think it is in her power to do that, then I think we will go back to the constitution-making process she co-chaired in 2013-2014. And she may be the lady President who delivers a new constitution for Tanzania. But she has to decide, she has to make that decision. She has to make that call.

Do you think her being a Zanzibari might have an impact on the relations between Zanzibar and the mainland?

Pretty much so. But that can only happen if she understands where the root of the union problem lies. And the root of the union problem has always, since 1964, has always laid in Dar es Salaam. It is mainland Tanzania, which ruled under the cover of the union, has controlled Zanzibar for nearly 60 years now.

And being a union president with all the power, prestige and authority that comes with the position, she can deliver on the union. But to do that, she has to tackle the power of the Tanzanian mainland in this union.

She’s also from that part of Zanzibari politics, which is a rabidly pro-union. These are the people who came to power as a result of the revolution. And as history now has shown, the revolution was engineered from the mainland. They were basically essentially put in power by [Julius] Nyerere in 1964. And it may be very difficult, therefore, for her, as it were, to run counter to the revolutionary roots of her political rights.

But it can be done. It can be done. Only she has to decide that after nearly 60 years of reunion, Zanzibar is poorer now than it ever was before. And being a Zanzibari, if she decides to do something about it, she can.

Have you been in touch with her since the announcement of Magufuli’s death?

Well, I have not. As you know, I’m public enemy number one. Now that her boss is gone, I think she may be inclined, and I may be inclined as well, to offer a hand of friendship.

The fact that she came to visit me in Nairobi at a time when everybody else was shunning me was one good turn deserving another. So in the coming days and weeks, I will want to extend a hand of friendship and to offer my proposals. When I do that, it would be very public, of course. I don’t believe in these secret dealings. They never get you anywhere in this kind of situation.