China’s Transsion dominates smartphone market in Africa

Kenya’s treasury on a mission to save the economy
Kenyan Treasury officials are basing their debt-restructuring plans on the expectation of a bounce back from the effects of Covid-19 on tourism and commodity exports.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Niger's 'African Apocalypse': 'This is deep history that still hasn't been acknowledged'
By Eric Olander
Posted on Friday, 19 March 2021 17:54
Transsion’s dominance of the African mobile phone market remains fully intact despite last year’s major economic disruption brought on by the pandemic, according to new data released by the research firm IDC.
Transsion’s suite of brands (Tecno, Infinix, and Itel) has a commanding 48.2% share of the African smartphone market, three times that of its closest competitor Samsung (16%).
And even as consumers cut back on spending elsewhere, the average selling price of smartphones went up by 5.6% in the October to December period last year.
While African mobile phone sales increased by 4.6% in Q4 compared to the previous quarter, the market overall had a difficult year in 2020 with sales down 10%.
This article is published as part of our partnership with The China Africa Project – read the original here.
US President Joe Biden’s administration has dealt a major blow to OCP Group by announcing its decision to impose countervailing duties on fertiliser imports from Morocco. The ruling brings to a close an investigation initiated during Donald Trump’s tenure in the White House.
Laureen Kouassi-Olsson and Colin Coleman, who have just joined the advisory board of Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms (Arise IIP), say that industrialisation must be one of the engines of growth for the African continent.