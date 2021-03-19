China’s Transsion dominates smartphone market in Africa

smartphone market

Transsion’s dominance of the African mobile phone market remains fully intact despite last year’s major economic disruption brought on by the pandemic, according to new data released by the research firm IDC.

Transsion’s suite of brands (Tecno, Infinix, and Itel) has a commanding 48.2% share of the African smartphone market, three times that of its closest competitor Samsung (16%).

And even as consumers cut back on spending elsewhere, the average selling price of smartphones went up by 5.6% in the October to December period last year.

While African mobile phone sales increased by 4.6% in Q4 compared to the previous quarter, the market overall had a difficult year in 2020 with sales down 10%.

Phones aren’t the only thing Transsion does in Africa

Apps & Services: Transsion has investment and operational stakes in many of Africa’s most successful apps and services like the market-leading Boomplay (music streaming), Vskit (social video) and PalmPay (mobile money) among many others. Transsion has created a walled garden with its platform where, like Google and Apple, it gives preferential treatment to its own apps over those of competitors.

