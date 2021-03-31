A coffee is balanced precariously near the keyboard as our Covid-era Zoom meeting pings into life. Obiageli (Oby) Ezekwesili is running late and has a good excuse. Her newest venture, the School of Politics, Policy and Governance, is launching operations in a few days’ time.
Nigeria’s Obiageli Ezekwesili: ‘We became a country, not a nation’
Transparency and justice have been her banners over a long and varied career. Now Obiageli Ezekwesili has founded a school to form the political leaders of tomorrow and to turn the rage in the street into reform in the corridors of power.