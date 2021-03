Perhaps, with consequences

Used by Glencore, Gunvor and Trafigura, commodity prepayments have brought the Republic of the Congo and Chad to the brink of collapse, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). But, according to professionals in the sector, this “centuries-old” practice has a bright future ahead of it.

The Swiss trader Trafigura, through its financial director Christophe Salmon, claims that “prepaying for raw materials is a centuries-old practice”, evoking its use by Venetian merchants during the 17th century. However, the deals that the Swiss group and three other trading giants – its compatriots Glencore, Gunvor and Vitol – have concluded in recent years on the continent are considered controversial.

The principle of these deals is simple: a loan is granted by a trader, which is repaid – for both principal and interest – “in kind” by shipments of oil or minerals from the future production of the contractor, usually a state or the national extractive company.

It is the trader – not the borrower – who structures the credit for the operation, taking advantage of their good relations with bankers in Geneva, London, Paris or New York, where their reputation is well established.

Fresh money for stretched budgets

The problem is that for some African governments with weakened public finances, who are considered persona non-grata with international bankers but have an attractive subsoil, the prospect of fresh money to quickly replenish their coffers can lead to a worsening of their indebtedness beyond what is reasonable.

This is particularly the case in the event of fluctuations in the prices of the raw materials concerned during the term of the loan.

This is what happened after the drastic fall in Brent crude oil prices in July 2014 in the Republic of Congo and Chad, where the Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC) and the Société des Hydrocarbures du Tchad (SHT) had respectively signed such prepayment agreements with major trading houses.

So much so that the IMF, which now stresses the risks of over-indebtedness to the states it supports, refused to continue its disbursements until these two Central African countries had restructured their debts to the traders.

8-10% interest

Chad had to sit down at a negotiating table with Glencore from November 2017 to February 2018, before reaching an agreement to restructure a $1.34bn loan secured against its oil. It was only after this arrangement was signed that officials at the Bretton Woods institution agreed to resume disbursements.

On the same injunction from the IMF, the Republic of the Congo (Brazzaville) was reportedly about to finalise the renegotiation – after more than a year and a half of discussions – of oil pre-payments in early 2020 with Glencore and Trafigura for about $1.7bn. Of this amount, $900m is due to be rescheduled. In the Republic of the Congo’s case, the IMF also criticised the authorities for having hidden part of this large debt from them until 2018, contracted by the SNPC.

The IMF’s denunciation of these highly profitable deals for traders – with interest rates of around 8-10%, according to specialists – has created a debate on the continent, especially as these loans were signed discreetly, both in N’Djamena and in Brazzaville. Many observers do not understand that their countries are taking on heavy debts from traders, the masters of globalised commodity markets, at high-interest rates.

In response to this criticism – from Africa, but also from Latin America where prepayments are also widely used – Trafigura published a plea in 2020 entitled Démystifier les Prépaiements, to restore these deals’ image.

“In 2014, our group became the first independent commodity trading company to declare its support for the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), a topic of global public interest,” says Salmon.

The Swiss group’s financial manager goes on to explain what this activity means for the group and its partners: “In recent years, Trafigura has become one of the leading companies involved in structured trade finance, with prepayments for commodities rising from $700m in 2013 to over $5bn in 2019. We originate, structure, arrange and finance credits that are then syndicated to a consortium of banks. To simplify these transactions, we rely on our network of over 130 financial institutions worldwide.”

At Gunvor, intermediaries are banned

Gunvor, which was embroiled in a controversy for deals made in the Republic of the Congo in the early 2010s and was deemed opaque by the Swiss NGO Public Eye, highlights its EITI membership and a very selective approach to prepayments, particularly on the continent.

“Before we sign anything, we do an extremely detailed review – governance, environmental and social – of the activities of our potential partner in a prepayment,” says Seth Pietras, director of communications for this Geneva-based group. The latter estimates that only about 5% of its activity currently concerns the African continent and claims to no longer use agents or intermediaries for its deals.

According to former Ivorian trader Charles Thiemele, who worked for the Nigerian group Sahara Group and then the Swiss company AOT trading, “criticising the prepayments in the Republic of the Congo and Chad is a bit like playing doctor after a patient has died, it’s very easy. If in 2014, instead of falling, oil prices had risen, the repayment of these two countries’ debt would not have posed a problem, and no one would be talking about it,” says this Zurich-based specialist, who has now set up his own oil trading consultancy business with governments and companies on the continent.

Contracts to be properly framed

“It is crucial that governments and national extractive companies acquire the right skills before signing such agreements, especially in legal terms, since their clauses must be finely tuned, particularly with regard to the evolution of the duration and volumes reimbursed according to the price of a barrel,” he says.

Thiemele says that currently only a handful of major trading houses offer prepayments. “Only Glencore, Trafigura and Vitol can afford these contracts worth more than a hundred million dollars, which represent a small part of their turnover [$147bn for Trafigura in 2020, $225bn for Vitol and $215bn for Glencore in 2019],” he says.

“They can take risks on these amounts – and consequently a more substantial margin equivalent to 1 to 3% additional interest – unlike medium-sized traders, such as the Russian company Litaski, the Nigerian Sahara Group or the Swiss groups Mercuria and Addax, which are more dependent on banks,” says Thiemele who is based in Switzerland, the hub of the oil and mineral trade.

Contracts on a case-by-case basis

According to Frenchman Pierre Barbé, Vitol’s Africa Director, “prepayments are just one of many tools, we do not use them systematically. We do it if it’s worth it, especially for large volumes and good quality hydrocarbons, with a partner for whom we feel the risks are limited, whether in terms of production capacity or logistics.”

The Geneva-based group says it has signed prepayments with Nigeria’s national oil company NNPC, as well as in Egypt. “We would not have signed deals like those our competitors have signed in Congo and Chad,” says Jeffrey Dellapina, Vitol’s financial director. He also points out in passing that Glencore is not only a trader but also an oil producer in the country.

“Each trading house has its own criteria for signing these deals and takes its own risks. There is no regional or continental particularity in this respect,” adds Dellapina, who mentions that his company signs more prepayments with countries of the former USSR than with sub-Saharan countries.

Vitol traders feel that sub-Saharan countries are not ill-advised when negotiating these agreements. “The Nigerian group NNPC used the best international lawyers. When they signed with us, the company’s senior management knew what they were doing, so it is not true to say that the negotiations between us were not on a level playing field,” says Dellapina, who considers this to be a dated view. “African companies are not naive when they enter into these contracts,” he says.

Thiemele believes that the IMF’s calls to order will have a beneficial effect. “The use of pre-payments must be regulated – particularly in the case of high levels of debt – the costs to the country must be made public and the use of intermediaries must be banned,” he says. “The skills of many states and national companies need to be strengthened, in particular by providing national oil companies with the services of the best lawyers in the field of oil contracts, especially in French-speaking Africa.”

LNG, the new Eldorado of prepayment?

However, according to the Ivorian specialist, prepayments should continue. “It is a tool that can be useful for the public finances of a state in a balanced financial situation. In the future, it is quite conceivable that Senegal will sign such agreements with traders, when production start-ups are in sight,” he says.

While prepayments against commodities are used first and foremost by oil traders, it is quite possible that in a few years they will also be used by liquefied natural gas (LNG) traders.

“This market is globalising at great speed, volumes are growing. Tomorrow, Mozambique, Senegal, South Africa or Egypt may very well consider signing prepayments pledged to LNG, of which the continent will become a major producer,” concludes Thiemele.

This article initially mixed up the Republic of Congo for the Democratic Republic of Congo. Apologies.