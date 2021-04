Many residents today are earmarked for relocation after being hit by flooding following the heavy rains of 2020/2021. Others will be forced to move because their houses had been built near railway lines and under electricity cables.

“Cabinet noted that following a countrywide assessment by joint ministerial teams, the number of households facing displacement stands at a national total of 21,852,” information minister Monica Mustvangwa said while addressing journalists after a cabinet meeting in Harare in mid-March this year.