On a mission

Representatives of Rwanda's and the DRC’s defence and security forces met recently in Kinshasa, and they made several important decisions about cooperation in eastern DRC.

During this meeting, which took place from 15 to 19 March, François Beya, “Mr. Security” for the DRC’s President Félix Tshisekedi, and Jean Bosco Kazura, the Chief of Defence Staff of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), reviewed the decisions made at their previous meeting. They met from 12 to 14 February in Kigali, with other security officials, to develop a joint strategy aimed at addressing security-related issues in their two countries.

Border surveillance

This time, the two delegations decided, on behalf of President Tshisekedi and Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, to draw up an operational plan to carry out joint military actions against rebel groups operating in eastern DRC. These include the Forces Démocratiques de Libération du Rwanda as well as the Conseil National pour la Renaissance et la Démocratie, the Ralliement pour l’Unité et la Démocratie-Urunana and the former Mouvement du 23 Mars.

READ MORE Rwanda and Burundi led military operations in eastern DRC says UN

Beya and Kazura decided to reinforce surveillance measures at the border. According to our information, Tshisekedi received the military and security officials of both delegations, who briefed him on this new action plan.