no surprises

It is a crushing victory and an unsurprising one. At the end of the first round of the presidential election held on Sunday 21 March, Denis Sassou Nguesso was re-elected for a fourth term as the head of Congo with 88.57% of the vote, according to provisional results announced on Tuesday by Raymond Zephirin Mboulou, the Minister of Interior. The turnout was 67.55%.

Guy-Brice Parfait Kolélas, who died of Covid-19 on Sunday night during a medical evacuation to France, had obtained 7.84% of the vote. He was considered the main opponent of the head of state.

Mathias Dzon, the former finance minister turned opponent, was credited with 1.90% of the vote. He had warned that he would probably not accept the official results on the grounds that the electoral commission is, according to him, “a partisan commission, which only foresees the victory of the candidate in power.”

A government official, speaking anonymously to AFP, asked: “Why did we need such a Stalinist score?”

Ahead, everywhere

By Monday, the first results showed the trend, with figures reaching 85-100% of the vote in favour of Denis Sassou Nguesso in about 30 polling stations across Congo. “These are only percentage trends. [But] across the whole country, the results are overwhelmingly in this direction,” said the National Independent Electoral Commission president Henri Bouka.

According to the figures released by the Minister of the Interior, the outgoing president came out on top in all 108 sub-prefectures of the country, with the exception of Kinkala and Louingui, in the Pool, and one district of Brazzaville (Makélékélé), all won by Guy-Brice Parfait Kolélas. Dzon achieved his best score in his home town of Gamboma, where he got close to 45%.