As contenders for the 2023 presidential do their best to evade the label of frontrunner, The Africa Report will be delving into the relationships and key personnel behind the contenders.

Who is Bola Tinubu?

The current national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is known by different titles: Asiwaju Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the Jagaban of Borgo Kingdom; the Lion of Bourdillon and ‘Governor-General of Lagos’. But one thing is for certain; in Nigeria he is well known.

His persona and political organisation have continued to dominate Lagos since the end of his last term as governor in 2007: it comes down to influence and relationships.