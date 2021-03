The company responded to the attack, which began on 24 March, by reducing the workforce at its nearby Afungi site to a minimum. Total aims to deliver Mozambique LNG’s first cargoes in 2024.

The attack is “a major setback” for the government and “raises serious questions about its ability to guarantee the security of LNG projects,” says Alexandre Raymakers, senior Africa analyst at Verisk Maplecroft in Cape Town.