STEPS TO TAKE-OFF

South Africa: SAA’s original sin is state capture, not Covid says Gordhan

By Xolisa Phillip, in Johannesburg
Posted on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 16:30

SAA
The logo of South African Airways (SAA) is seen on an aircraft at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Can South African Airways (SAA) see blue skies after a long and difficult turnaround operation? There are still substantial issues to overcome: SAA's debt, the opacity of its accounts, a stand-off with the pilots. But public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says the problems stem from corruption hangover from the Zuma era: state capture.

While many airlines in recent months have been grounded due to lack of passengers and tourism in a time of coronavirus, that is not what is ailing South African Airways (SAA).

The original sin at the troubled national carrier is state capture, not Covid-19, says public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

The phenomenon hit the whole group; including subsidiaries Mango, the low-cost domestic and regional airline; SAA Technical (SAAT), the aircraft maintenance specialist and AirChefs which provides in-flight meals.

