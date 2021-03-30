South Africa: SAA’s original sin is state capture, not Covid says Gordhan

While many airlines in recent months have been grounded due to lack of passengers and tourism in a time of coronavirus, that is not what is ailing South African Airways (SAA).

The original sin at the troubled national carrier is state capture, not Covid-19, says public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

The phenomenon hit the whole group; including subsidiaries Mango, the low-cost domestic and regional airline; SAA Technical (SAAT), the aircraft maintenance specialist and AirChefs which provides in-flight meals.