Industry players say they are already seeing changes, such as cutting down turnover time by as much as a day. Jide Taiwo, an insurance broker by day and Uber driver by night, says that with the global pandemic that forced businesses to shut down for months, his company had to strategise and innovate.

“It will surprise you how much growth we saw during the pandemic. I think our success is due to our offerings via tech and also because people were worried and wanted to provide for their loved ones,” he said during a ride in Lagos, Nigeria’s biggest tech hub.