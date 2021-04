Tunisia kicked off a decade of revolutions in Africa in December 2010, with its ‘Jasmine Revolution’ that resulted in the end of the regime of President Zine al-Abidine at the beginning of 2011. Events in Tunisia were a catalyst for the Arab Spring.

Ten years later, ordinary African citizens, particularly the youth, continue to push for change in the archaic political climates of the various countries, attempting to take down Africa’s autocrats one at a time.