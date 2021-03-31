How Senegalese economist Makhtar Diop landed IFC’s top job

“Right choice, right time.” This simple tweet – written by Donald Kaberuka, a former president of the African Development Bank (AfDB) – particularly touched its recipient. It was just one of many other expressions of support that appeared on social media on 18 February.

Congratulations Makhtar Diop on your appointment as head of the @IFC_org. This is great news and another win for Africa! I wish you every success on your mission. @Diop_WB @IFC_fr @IFCAfrica @WorldBankAfrica @WorldBankhttps://t.co/OuwBYeZncS — Cina Lawson (@cinalawson) February 18, 2021

On that day, Senegalese economist Makhtar Diop was officially introduced as the new managing director and vice-president of IFC – the World Bank’s private sector arm. He is the first African to head the IFC, which is the world’s largest international development institution.

A long process

After a long recruitment process (around 100 applications), the 60-year-old economist was chosen to replace Philippe Le Houérou as of 1 March 2021. The announcement of Le Houérou’s departure in June 2020 unleashed a ‘Who’s Who’ list of favourable candidates in Washington and in African capitals.

The list included Cameroonian economist Vera Songwe and Ivorian minister Thierry Tanoh, both former IFC staff, as well as Franco-Ivorian finance titan Tidjane Thiam.

Thiam would eventually sit on the ad hoc selection committee in charge of finding the ideal candidate, made up of six people from the Bretton Woods institution and chaired by Mari Pangestu.

It was a long process, impeded by the constraints of the ongoing health crisis, that concluded on 17 February when Diop’s candidacy was validated by the institution’s board.