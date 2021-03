Starsight is in the process of finalising an agreement with a partner for the expansion which should be concluded by the end of April. The company has “tremendous mid-term prospects,” Lawson says. “We’re just scratching the surface of the potential of distributed solar.”

Private-equity investor AIIM, which is part of Old Mutual Alternative Investments, has a stake of about 39% in Starsight. Helios Investment Partners has a majority holding in the company, which also has debt funding from Chapel Hill Denham Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF), Norfund and Finnfund.