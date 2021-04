Kenya’s political stage is starting to unfold following the formation of the One Kenya Alliance ahead of the anticipated general election in August 2022.

The new political outfit that brings together three opposition parties was announced on 25 March 2021 in the Kenyan capital Nairobi. It led to a debate on its future; if indeed it is the new political vehicle to power.

One opposition party is the Wiper Democratic Movement, led by Kalonzo Musyoka. He was the former vice president in the coalition government that ruled between 2008-2013.