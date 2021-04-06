Ghana confounds sceptics by raising $3bn in eurobond sale

The government aims to borrow a total $5bn from markets this year, but the fact that the government’s interest costs are close to 50% of its revenue has led to analyst scepticism it can reach the target.

Yet, in a global context of low interest rates and ample liquidity, the March eurobond sale – the issuing of bonds in a foreign currency – was subscribed twice over. Among the bonds sold were a four-year zero-coupon bond, which raised $525m and showed that some investors are even willing to lend to Ghana without interest.