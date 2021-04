“Regulators and policy-makers need to acknowledge that the mobile industry and 5G are major catalysts in speeding up the digitalisation of multiple industries,” Verlet says.

Nokia was chosen by Togocom in November 2020 to deploy West Africa’s first 5G network. Accelerating spectrum identification and allocation to mobile broadband is critical, Verlet argues. “More spectrum will need to be available for the mobile industry and more specifically for 5G. Regional and global spectrum harmonisation efforts are crucial.”