Discussions are taking place with potential partners in Europe, the Middle East and North America, Barigye says from Kigali. “The missing link for Africa is financial centres that facilitate the flow of capital,” he says.

Rwanda Finance is a government-owned company set up to encourage investment in the country and region. It promotes the Kigali International Financial Centre (KIFC), set to be officially launched at a meeting of Commonwealth heads of state in Rwanda in June. The company has partnerships with Casablanca Finance City, British development finance institution CDC and France’s BPI.